Arizona State needs six specific upsets including Kansas over BYU and UCF over Iowa State to reach the Big 12 title game at AT&T Stadium.

Arizona State football remains in mathematical contention for the Big 12 championship with exactly two weeks remaining in the regular season. Head Coach Kenny Dillingham's squad currently holds a path back to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where they captured the conference title in 2024. The team maintains a chip and a chair in the race, provided a highly specific and difficult set of conditions unfolds across the league.

Immediate Conference Requirements For Path

Arizona State must first secure its own business by defeating the rival University of Arizona in Tempe. The Sun Devils cannot afford to falter in this critical non-conference clash, as winning is the absolute baseline for their hopes. Beyond that victory, the path requires six specific outcomes from other games to satisfy the complex tiebreaker rules governing the standings.

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The first critical result involves UCF bouncing back to defeat the Iowa State Cyclones. The Cyclones have utilized an old-school offensive style this season, scoring forty or more points in four of their last eight contests. A loss for Iowa State is essential to improve Arizona State's conference opponent win percentage.

Secondly, Arizona State needs Kansas to upset BYU. The Jayhawks hold a two-and-five record in conference play but have featured close games recently. Their previous four contests were decided by margins of one, six, and one point before a twenty-three-point road victory against West Virginia. This win is vital to equal the Sun Devils' three conference losses.

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Third, the Sun Devils require Colorado to defeat Cincinnati on the road. Both teams sit at two-and-five in the conference, though Cincinnati holds a slightly better overall record at five-and-five compared to Colorado's four-and-six. Colorado enters the matchup with momentum after a forty-two-point upset of Houston, reversing a prior loss to the Sun Devils.

Fourth, West Virginia must defeat Houston at home. Although the game may appear minor, it significantly impacts the final tiebreaker. Without this win, Arizona State's conference opponent win percentage would dip below that of Baylor, eliminating their chances.

Secondary Scenarios And Tiebreakers

Baylor faces Texas Tech in a game where both teams remain alive for the title race. Baylor holds a head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Sun Devils. A win for Baylor in Waco keeps Arizona State's hopes alive by maintaining the necessary win percentage thresholds.

Arizona State also needs Kansas State to win Farmageddon in Ames, Iowa. The home Wildcats hold a dismal one-and-six conference record, placing them last in the Big 12. An upset by Kansas State over Iowa State opens the door wider for the Sun Devils to advance.

Finally, Utah must defeat TCU on the road. This result seems irrelevant to the immediate standings, but Arizona State needs the Utes to remain unbeaten. This requirement persists due to the conference opponent win percentage rule, which heavily influences the final tiebreaker scenarios.

Complex Tiebreaker Rules And Implications

The path to the championship relies heavily on the conference opponent win percentage. This metric evaluates the strength of the wins and losses sustained by an opponent throughout the season. It serves as the primary differentiator when teams finish with identical conference records.

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If any of the required results fail to materialize, Arizona State's mathematical chances vanish. The team must navigate this chaotic landscape while managing their own schedule. The complexity of the tiebreaker rules adds a layer of strategic dependency on opponents outside their control.

Despite the chaotic nature of these requirements, the Sun Devils find some comfort in the upcoming schedule. They will root for six of eight home teams this week, including their own matchup against Oklahoma State. This favorable alignment provides a unique advantage in monitoring the required outcomes.

Future Scenarios And Next Steps

If Arizona State advances, they will likely face Utah in the Big 12 championship game. The Utes represent a formidable opponent, but their status as an unbeaten team is crucial for Arizona State's path to this stage. The Sun Devils must support Utah's success to maintain their own eligibility.

The final steps involve a series of high-stakes games across the conference. Teams like TCU and West Virginia must perform under pressure to provide the necessary results. The Sun Devils will monitor these outcomes closely as the regular season concludes.

Ultimately, the Arizona State football team controls its own destiny only by winning its final two games. Everything else depends on the unpredictable outcomes of rivals and conference opponents. The journey to AT&T Stadium requires precision, luck, and the support of the entire Big 12 landscape.