Arizona State Player Ejected Again, Sun Devils Struggling in Big 12 Play

Adam Miller's ejection for two technical fouls marks the third time in five games an Arizona State player has been disqualified in Big 12 play.

For the third time in its last five games, an Arizona State player has been ejected from a Big 12 basketball game. With 16:37 remaining in the second half of the Sun Devils' home game against TCU on Saturday night, ASU senior guard Adam Miller was called for a foul. Miller disagreed with the call and uttered some choice words towards official Kipp Kissinger. Miller was immediately assessed two technical fouls and ejected from the game.

Arizona State trailed 41-37 at the time of the ejection and Miller exited with 4 points and 3 steals. He came into the game averaging 10.8 points. This marks the second time Miller has been ejected in his past three games. During Arizona State's 71-70 loss to Kansas State on February 4th, Miller received a flagrant 2 technical foul from official Tony Padilla with 7:34 left and was ejected. Miller was involved in an altercation with Kansas State guard Dug McDaniel right in front of Padilla. Miller's technical was ruled a 'flagrant 2 fighting technical,' which automatically results in a one-game suspension per NCAA rules. Miller served his suspension for Arizona State's 86-73 loss at Oklahoma State on February 9th. The Sun Devils were already short-handed without injured freshman forward Jayden Quaintance, who is sidelined for 'several' games with an ankle injury. Arizona State (12-12, 3-10) entered Saturday's game on a four-game losing streak. The Sun Devils are in second-to-last place in the Big 12 and coach Bobby Hurley is facing pressure. Last week, Arizona State athletic director Graham Rossini made it clear he expects Arizona State to make the NCAA tournament. “It’s an expectation. It's not a goal. It’s kind of one of those minimum requirements that we want to have tournament teams certainly in basketball, but in all of our sports,” Rossini told Burns and Gambo. “It’s my responsibility to look throughout the organization and figure out what are the pieces that we need to tweak and adjust and add to in order to have that kind of success. We’re not in this for participation trophies, we’re in this to win championships.





