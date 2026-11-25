An Arizona state senator is demanding accountability from the Maricopa County Adult Probation Department regarding its supervision of convicted sex offender Abel Gblah, who allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old girl at Orangewood Elementary School despite multiple prior violations.

PHOENIX — An Arizona state senator is demanding accountability from the Maricopa County Adult Probation Department over its supervision of convicted sex offender Abel Gblah before he allegedly walked onto the campus of Orangewood Elementary School and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

In a new statement provided to ABC15, Senator Shamp called the case a “catastrophic failure” of the probation department and argued the agency had multiple opportunities to intervene before the alleged attack in November 2025. Gblah, 25, was arrested following the attack at his home.

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“Its one job was to keep this predator away from our kids, and it failed,” Senator Shamp said. “Abel Gblah racked up violation after violation on lifetime probation, and the department still left him free until he walked into an elementary school and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl. ” Gblah has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the alleged sexual assault at Oragewood Elementary. The senator's statement follows ABC15's investigation into Abel Gblah's history on probation.