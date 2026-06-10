Arizona Senate Passes Alec and Lydia Act to Reform Custody Decisions in Domestic Violence Cases

The Arizona Senate passed House Bill 2995, the Alec and Lydia Act, inspired by a mother whose children were killed by their father during unsupervised custody. The bill aims to prioritize child safety in family court decisions involving domestic violence.

The Arizona Senate has passed House Bill 2995 , known as the Alec and Lydia Act, a piece of legislation aimed at reforming family court custody decisions in cases involving domestic violence .

The bill's passage was driven by Hope Hooton, a mother who lost her two children, Alec and Lydia, in a 2024 murder-suicide perpetrated by their father during unsupervised court-ordered custody. Hooton's advocacy highlights systemic failures she believes contributed to the tragedy, specifically the judge's decision to grant 50-50 unsupervised parenting time despite documented evidence of domestic violence, coercive control, and severe mental illness.

The legislation seeks to mandate that judges prioritize child safety over the presumption of equal parenting time when domestic violence is a factor. It would require courts to more rigorously consider evidence of abuse and coercive control when determining custody arrangements, potentially requiring supervised visitation. Representative Lisa Fink, a proponent of the bill, emphasized that it makes the consideration of domestic violence a mandatory, significant factor in custody decisions.

For Hooton, the bill's advancement is a bittersweet culmination of nearly a year of work, representing a potential safeguard for other children though it came too late for her own. The bill now returns to the Arizona House for a final vote before proceeding to Governor Katie Hobbs for her signature.

The broader context includes weather alerts for multiple regions across Arizona, including the Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, various sections of the Little Colorado River Valley, the Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, and the Kaibab Plateau, with warnings in effect until Tuesday evening, though these alerts are separate from the legislative news





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Arizona Alec And Lydia Act House Bill 2995 Custody Reform Domestic Violence Family Court Hope Hooton Senate Legislation

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