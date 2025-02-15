Arizona Seeks to Learn from Florida's Election Past

Arizona lawmakers are proposing election reforms inspired by the 'Florida model,' aiming to streamline voting processes and address concerns about election integrity raised by both voters and Republican politicians.

The 2000 presidential election was held up for weeks due to numerous problems across the state of Florida, ultimately ending in a Supreme Court ruling that declared Texas Governor George W. Bush the victor. Recent Arizona elections have seen voters and Republican politicians complain about similarly drawn-out canvassing processes, lengthy wait times, alleged technical difficulties, and a general delay in the counting process.

'How is it that Florida can have their results at 8:00 at night, and Arizona is the last in the country to report the electoral votes?' State Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, asked. Petersen stated that Arizona hopes to learn from Florida's past election struggles, transforming from a state inadvertently responsible for holding up a historically close election to a well-oiled machine that counts 11 million votes more efficiently than some smaller states.Petersen referenced the 'Florida model,' which now limits 'late early' ballot drop-offs at county recorders' offices – a practice that allowed Arizona voters to cast their ballots on Election Day, whereas Florida voters only have until the Friday before. He also said that Arizona plans to implement on-site ballot tabulation and address verification every two to four years, depending on the size of the county. Petersen stated that these changes are essential to restoring public trust in the election process, something both states have historically struggled with. In 2000, Bush supporters and conservative activists staged what became known as the 'Brooks Brothers Riot' in Miami. Longtime Republican consultant Roger Stone reportedly helped organize a group of well-dressed protesters to gather at Miami-Dade County's election office, hoping to halt the disputed ballot tabulations. Bush later praised a participating lawmaker, then-Rep. John Sweeney, R-N.Y., as 'Congressman Kick-Ass' for his fervent actions that evening. In recent Arizona elections, right-wing activists, including commentator Alex Jones, gathered at Phoenix election sites, chanting '1776' and demanding greater oversight of the ballot count after allegations surfaced regarding problems with the lengthy canvassing process. Arizona Democrats, however, appear opposed to the Republicans' reform bill, citing potential voter disenfranchisement among other concerns. Governor Katie Hobbs stated that legislators are 'attempting to jam through a partisan bill that guts vote-by-mail and makes it harder to vote.'Arizona State Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, refuted this claim, stating on X that he has voted early in every election since turning 18 and finds no issues with the legislation. 'I’ve read this bill over and over again and fail to understand how it ‘guts vote by mail and makes it harder to vote,’ Shope said. 'There’s literally nothing in the bill that makes it harder to vote. Sign the Bill.' Christian Slater, a spokesperson for Hobbs, also criticized AZGOP Chair Gina Swoboda over the legislation, saying the administration tried to 'negotiate in good faith,' but that Republicans 'refused common sense compromises to protect voting rights.' Former Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., who retired from Congress to seek a seat on the county board in Phoenix, expressed support for the legislation, particularly from her new role. 'As a Maricopa County supervisor, I know this legislation will help instill more confidence in our elections process,' Lesko said in a statement. 'Governor Hobbs should sign this bill – it's the right thing to do for the future of Arizona elections.' Maricopa County – home to nearly two-thirds of the state’s population – would, under the legislation, have its early-vote deadline set by Friday evening prior to election day. In the other 14 counties, voters who choose to 'late early' vote would be required to show ID to county staff – allowing recorders to bypass the time-consuming verification process that can delay the final count. To address concerns about voter disenfranchisement, the bill would also provide for three days of early in-person voting leading up to Election Day. One of Lesko’s counterparts on the Maricopa board stated that the measure appears nonpartisan. 'This carefully crafted … legislation is a commonsense solution that ensures election integrity while expanding access by adding two extra days to an already nearly month-long early voting period,' said Supervisor Mark Stewart





