Arizona Scorched by Extreme Heat, Air Pollution Warning Issued

Arizona residents are facing dangerously high temperatures and poor air quality as an Extreme Heat Warning blankets much of the state.

Extreme heat has returned to Arizona , prompting an Extreme Heat Warning for central, southern, and western parts of the state, including lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, until Friday. ABC15 has activated Weather Action mode, urging residents to take precautions against the potentially dangerous temperatures. The Valley faces a major to extreme heat risk, leaving everyone vulnerable to heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke without proper cooling and hydration.

Phoenix is expected to reach highs around 111 or 112 degrees over the next few days, with overnight lows in the 90s, potentially breaking several heat records. In addition to extreme heat, air quality is predicted to deteriorate this week. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Thursday. Ozone pollution can aggravate respiratory conditions, particularly in children, older adults, and those with asthma, bronchitis, or COPD. It's recommended to limit outdoor activities during the afternoon hours when ozone pollution levels are highest. To reduce ozone pollution, residents are encouraged to carpool, utilize public transportation, consider working from home, avoid idling in long drive-thru lines, and refuel gas-powered vehicles after dark. With monsoon moisture present, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across Arizona each day this week. The Valley has a slight chance of spotty storms daily, with Friday and early next week offering the best odds. This year's monsoon season has been drier than average, with only 0.16 inches of precipitation recorded at Sky Harbor, significantly below the expected average.





abc15 / 🏆 263. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Extreme Heat Arizona Heat Warning Air Pollution Ozone Monsoon Weather Action

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat warning continuesA high-pressure system is expected to remain over Arizona for several days, leading to extreme and potentially record-breaking heat.

Read more »

Extreme Heat Warning in effect: Triple-digit temps all week in southern ArizonaKenny Darr is KGUN 9's Oro Valley reporter. Send your story ideas to Kenny at kenny.darrkgun9.com.

Read more »

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning in effect until Friday for parts of the stateWe are expecting a week of hot and dry weather for Arizona.

Read more »

Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warning lasts through the weekMonday will be a hot start to the work week in the Valley as an Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect.

Read more »

Arizona weather forecast: Near-record temps expected amid Extreme Heat WarningNear-record temps are expected in the Valley as an Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect.

Read more »

Arizona News Roundup: Extreme Heat, Wild Horse Management, and Innovative Heat ResearchStay informed with the latest happenings in Arizona including extreme heat warnings, discussions around managing the Salt River's wild horses, and cutting-edge research on the effects of heat on the human body.

Read more »