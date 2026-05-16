Arizona's Tallest Water Slide: Riptide Grand Opening Set for Next Week

Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa is set to open the tallest water slide in Arizona and the Southwest next week. Riptide stands 10 stories tall and is expected to offer a thrilling ride with expansive views from the top.

Arizona 's tallest water slide , Riptide, is ready for its grand opening next week at Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa. Visitors will have the opportunity to ride the 10-story tall slide, offering expansive views from the top before a thrilling descent.

The slide can reach up to 45 miles per hour in speed and mechanics. Initial feedback from the students previewing the attraction has been varied, with some being too scared and others having an amazing experience. The slide is set to be open to the public starting from Saturday, giving visitors a chance to experience the tallest water slide in Arizona and the Southwest





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Arizona Golfland Sunsplash Water Slide Taller Water Slide West Swainton Adventure

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