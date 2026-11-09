Arizona Republican holds House seat, surviving re-election scare

Republican Rep. Eli Crane thanked rural Arizonans and vowed to fight the status quo in Congress after defeating Jonathan Nez in their Arizona rematch.

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Crane, a former Navy SEAL combat veteran, previously defeated Nez, a former president of the Navajo Nation, in the 2024 general election. Crane and Nez were separated by 3,834 votes at the time of the AP race call. The Fox News Power Rankings had rated the seat Likely R in the lead-up to Election Day. Nez has not yet conceded the race.

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His most recent social media post, from Nov. 5, said that counting every ballot"takes time" in the large district. BLUE WAVE NEARLY SWALLOWED SOME OF AMERICA'S REDDEST STATES AS ELECTION DATA EXPOSES GOP'S CLOSE CALLS In a post on X, Crane thanked rural Arizonans and his staff while praising Nez for stepping into the arena again. ," Crane wrote.

"Both parties have been driving this country into the ground for decades, and the American people are sick of it. "At the same time, Trump targeted Nez, labeling him a"Radical Left Democrat" who opposes eliminating taxes on tips, overtime and Social Security. Women’s Sports