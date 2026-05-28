Arizona Republican Attorney General Primary Debate Set for May 28

The Arizona Republican primary for Attorney General will feature a debate between Rodney Glassman and Warren Petersen on May 28. The debate will be an opportunity for voters to learn more about the candidates and their positions on key issues. Rodney Glassman has a strong background in politics, having served as a member of the Tucson City Council and as the acting town manager of Cave Creek. He has also worked as a lawyer and has experience in the Arizona State Legislature. Warren Petersen, on the other hand, has focused on issues such as protecting opportunities for female athletes, protecting 2nd Amendment rights, enforcing Arizona laws as they were written, and holding criminals accountable. The debate will take place on May 28, and will be an important event in the Republican primary for Attorney General.

The Arizona Republican primary for Attorney General will feature a debate between Rodney Glassman and Warren Petersen on May 28. Glassman has served in the Arizona State Legislature since 2012, advocating for an increase in National Guard presence at the U.S. - Mexico border in Arizona , expanding the Arizona Rangers, and establishing a new legal mechanism to expedite the adjudication of massive immigration caseloads.

He blames this issue on Former President Joe Biden and also advocates for prosecuting cartel members to the fullest extent of the law, supporting law enforcement across the state, and creating a hotline for voters to directly report acts of fraud. In contrast, Glassman's opponent, Warren Petersen, has focused on issues such as protecting opportunities for female athletes, protecting 2nd Amendment rights, enforcing Arizona laws as they were written, and holding criminals accountable.

The Democratic Party primary for Attorney General is uncontested, with incumbent Kris Mayes running unopposed. According to the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, debates are only organized for contested races, which is why there will be no Democratic Party debate for the Attorney General primary. The information for this article was gathered from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the Associated Press, and the campaign websites for Rodney Glassman and Warren Petersen.

The debate between Glassman and Petersen will take place on May 28, with the two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Attorney General. The debate will be an opportunity for voters to learn more about the candidates and their positions on key issues. Rodney Glassman has a strong background in politics, having served as a member of the Tucson City Council and as the acting town manager of Cave Creek.

He has also worked as a lawyer and has experience in the Arizona State Legislature. Warren Petersen, on the other hand, has focused on issues such as protecting opportunities for female athletes, protecting 2nd Amendment rights, enforcing Arizona laws as they were written, and holding criminals accountable.

The debate between Glassman and Petersen will be an important event in the Republican primary for Attorney General, and will give voters a chance to learn more about the candidates and their positions on key issues. The debate will take place on May 28, and will be an opportunity for voters to learn more about the candidates and their positions on key issues.

The information for this article was gathered from the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission, the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the Associated Press, and the campaign websites for Rodney Glassman and Warren Petersen.





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Arizona Republican Party Attorney General Debate Rodney Glassman Warren Petersen

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