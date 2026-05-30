Arizona Organizations Partner to Deliver Beds to Children in Need, Expanding Reach Across State

A coalition of Arizona nonprofits and churches is scaling up its bed delivery program for underserved children, with a major scheduled event set to provide beds to 65 kids. The initiative, led by Sleep in Heavenly Peace, has grown dramatically from an annual goal of 100 beds to a monthly target of 450. Partnerships with local churches and youth groups have been essential to the effort, and organizers are exploring expansion to Tucson and Flagstaff.

Several Arizona organizations are partnering to provide beds and bedding to children in need through a sponsored build and delivery event. Volunteers will deliver beds to 65 children on Saturday morning, with operations expanding from an initial goal of 100 children per year to 450 children per month.

The event includes participation from Christ Church Lutheran, youth charity leagues, and visiting organizers looking to expand the program's model to Tucson and Flagstaff. According to Joe Genovese, chapter president for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the nonprofit has chapters across the United States and focuses on providing beds and bedding for children in need.

The upcoming delivery in Arcadia is sponsored by Sanderson Ford and involves volunteers from national charity leagues, teenage girls with their mothers, and boys' team charity teens with their parents. Additionally, visitors from across the state will attend to learn about starting new chapters. Christ Church Lutheran Pastor Dave Schmitt noted that his congregation has been volunteering with the organization for about five years, with nine teams delivering dozens of beds this time.

He highlighted that around 50 volunteers, ranging from young to older, are involved, and participation begins at age 12. Genovese reflected on the program's growth, stating that eight years ago they aimed to deliver beds to 100 children annually, but now they reach 450 children monthly





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Beds For Children Sleep In Heavenly Peace Arizona Charity Volunteer Delivery Christ Church Lutheran Child Homelessness Community Partnership Bed Donation Program Tucson Expansion Flagstaff Outreach

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