Arizona News Roundup: Valentine's Day Showers, Ballot Changes, and a Baseball-Inspired Kidney Transplant

Get your local news fix with this roundup of the top stories in Arizona. From Valentine's Day weather to political developments and heartwarming stories of hope, this is what you need to know today.

Happy Valentine's Day ! If you like some gloomy skies, you're going to love today's forecast!We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, Feb. 14, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:On this Valentine's Day , there is still a chance for scattered showers around the Valley through this evening.Otherwise, we'll be cloudy and cool with a high of 71º in Phoenix this afternoon with an overnight low of 48º.

We're drying out for the weekend with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. The Arizona House and Senate have passed bills that aim to speed up the ballot-counting process in Arizona.Among the issues Senate Bill 1011 and House Bill 2703 would address include allowing voters who choose to drop off their mail-in ballots at an early voting location after 7 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day to tabulate those ballots on-site in Maricopa County.The bill also adds the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday before Election Day as three more days of early voting. Those days were originally limited to emergency voting only. What started as a friendship built through the love of baseball has turned into a Waddell woman finding a perfect match for a transplant she desperately needed. Denise has a rare disease that affects the filter in her kidneys, and she goes to spring training games as an escape from the daily struggles of her medical condition.Back in 2022, Denise met Cathy, who had come from Chicago to see a game at Sloan Park in Mesa.As it turns out, Cathy was a perfect match for the transplant Denise desperately needed, and last month, Denise received a kidney from Cathy. Last week, ABC15 broke the story of survey results from PLEA, an association of rank-and-file police officers in Phoenix PD which showed a heavy opposition to the interim chief.Thursday, ABC15 obtained a similar survey conducted by the Phoenix Police Sergeants and Lieutenants Association.In the PLEA survey results only 14% of officers who responded said they believe the department is moving in the right direction under Interim Chief Michael Sullivan.In the PPSLA survey only 8 people of the 324 surveyed, less than 2.5%, believe the department is moving in the right direction under Sullivan. The Phoenix Zoo, along with the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation (ACNC), announced that the ‘Big Cats of Arizona: A Bridge to Arizona Wilderness’ will open this spring!According to the zoo, more than $5.3 million was raised, 'thanks to the generosity of donors,' to build the new habitat for mountain lions and jaguars. According to the Phoenix Zoo, the construction for the habitat began in November of 2023 and is expected to be completed this March





