Arizona monsoon season begins with dust devils, severe storm damage

Severe weather across Arizona produced hail and severe structural damage to powerlines on the first day of Monsoon season.

Arizona monsoon season officially started on June 15, with severe weather already impacting parts of the state. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns what areas are experiencing hail and knocked-over powerlines, and how you can stay safe this season.

Monsoon season officially commenced on June 15 and is scheduled to continue through Sept. 30. Severe weather across Arizona produced hail in Prescott and severe structural damage to powerlines in Casa Grande.officially began on June 15, bringing a mix of scattered activity, minor dust formations, and severe localized weather across Arizona. There were brief rain showers in the northwest Phoenix area.

While the precipitation lasted only about five minutes and amounted to a light sprinkle, a dust devil was also observed in the area. Viewer footage gathered from across Arizona highlighted much more intense storm conditions in neighboring communities. In Prescott, a viewer named Cheryl captured video of hail stones bouncing on her porch Monday afternoon. The hail fell throughout the Thumb Butte area, with the impact of the stones clearly audible in the recorded footage.

Further south in Casa Grande, severe winds caused significant utility damage. One video showed one powerline that was completely knocked over, while another nearby utility line had snapped in half. The active weather has prompted safety reminders from meteorological officials. If dense dust approaches a roadway, the National Weather Service states that drivers should pull their vehicles off the pavement as far as possible.

Motorists should then stop, turn off their vehicle lights, set the emergency brake, and take their feet off the brake pedal to ensure their tail lights are not illuminated. For drivers who are unable to safely pull completely off the road, the NWS advises them to maintain a driving speed where visibility is still possible, ensure their headlights are turned on, and sound their horns intermittently.

Drivers can utilize the painted center line to help maintain their position on the roadway while actively searching for a safe place to pull over. Anyone caught outside during these high-wind events should immediately move indoors to avoid flying debris. When a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, residents are advised to move to a central room inside their house and stay away from windows.

Information in this report was gathered from a FOX videographer, a viewer named Cheryl, a Casa Grande viewer, and the National Weather Service.





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