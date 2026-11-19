Arizona's MMR kindergarten vaccination rate is 87.4%, well below the 95% herd immunity threshold and among the lowest in the U.S.

PHOENIX — Arizona's measles vaccination rates are declining and rank among the lowest in the country, according to an ABC15 data analysis. Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip?

We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube Arizona's MMR vaccination rate for kindergartners last school year was 87.4%. The herd immunity threshold for measles is 95%, putting Arizona 7 percentage points below that benchmark — and the gap is growing. Fifteen years ago, vaccination rates in Arizona were just above 95%.

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They have fallen nearly every year since, with the exception of 2020 and 2025. During that same period, the personal and medical exemption rate for kindergartners grew from 5% to over 10%. At 87.4%, Arizona ranks in the bottom five of states with published vaccination rates, just ahead of Utah. Idaho has the lowest MMR rate of any state.

Two states do not publish their rates, and 10 states have rates above the herd immunity threshold. A closer look at school-level data from two years ago — when the Arizona Department of Health Services published MMR vaccination rates by school site — shows significant variation across the state. At that time, the overall rate was 88.9%. Public district schools were slightly higher than average, while charter and private schools were lower.

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Of the 1,100 schools included in that data: Geographic disparities are stark across the state. In the Phoenix metro area, kindergartners in central and west Phoenix have the highest rates at 92% and 89%, respectively. The far East Valley has the lowest rates in the metro at 84%. Tucson kindergartners are 94% vaccinated, with schools near Marana and Oro Valley not far behind.

Rural regions show the widest variation. Southern and tribal communities are at or above 90%, while areas like Show Low, Yavapai, and Cottonwood are in the mid-70s. The Navajo Nation has a 99% vaccination rate. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

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