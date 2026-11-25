Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats head into the final weekend of the regular season - and the highly anticipated Territorial Cup - among the top 20 teams i

Nov 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Isaiah Mizell runs with the ball after catching a long pass in the second half against the Utah Utes at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthead into the final weekend of the regular season - and the highly anticipated Territorial Cup - among the top 20 teams in the updated College Football Playoff rankings, which were revealed Tuesday evening. Arizona moved from No. 19 to No. 16 this week, after securing a too-close-for-comfort 35-28 overtime win over last-place Kansas State on Saturday.

Also read Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Chances Updated After Indiana, UCLA Upsets

The win puts the Wildcats at 8-3 on the year, including 5-3 in conference play heading into Saturday's showdown with the Arizona State Sun Devils. Nov 21, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arizona moved up ahead of Ohio State, Boise State, and Kentucky, following Ohio State's loss to Nebraska, Boise State's heartbreaking 22-20 home loss to San Diego State, and Kentucky's 28-14 loss at Missouri. The Wildcats are one of five Big 12 teams in the top 25, alongside Utah , BYU , Texas Tech , and Houston , meaning every conference team with three or fewer losses is represented.

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Oklahoma State is the only other team that is more than one game over .500, and they didn't quite make the cut here. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 21, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arizona's focus is, understandably, entirely on this week's home finale against rival Arizona State.

Not only is it the final home game of the illustrious career of quarterback Noah Fifita, but it's also another chance to win the Territorial Cup trophy - which is recognized as the oldest rivalry trophy in college football. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 52-46-1, including a 33-22 record at home and three of the last four matchups.

The Sun Devils are coming off a brutal loss to Oklahoma State, who came back from a 24-7 deficit to force overtime at Mountain America Stadium. The Cowboys kicked a field goal in the OT period, and freshman quarterback Jake Fette picked a terrible time to throw his first career interception, doing so on the very next play to seal the win for Oklahoma State.

It will be an emotional night at Casino Del Sol Stadium, with Fifita taking the field for the final time. He currently leads all active quarterbacks with 12,656 passing yards and 99 touchdowns. He's thrown at least one touchdown in a whopping 21 consecutive games, including 16 straight in conference play.

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It could be a great finale for the star QB, going up against a Sun Devils team he has beat three times in his career, and who has surrendered 48 or more points three times this season already. Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona.

A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021.

Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle.

Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.