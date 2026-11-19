Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats found out not long before Wednesday's tip that RJ Godfrey - who was granted a TRO in Pima County on Tuesday - would not be

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross fouls Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Holt during the first half at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectfound out not long before Wednesday's tip that RJ Godfrey - who was granted a TRO in Pima County on Tuesday - would not be able to suit up after the NCAA refused to certify the 6'7 Clemson transfer. That didn't deter Arizona against the No. 3-ranked UConn Huskies, who they blasted right out of the gate in the first half and never relented, ultimately picking up an 85-79 victory in a game the Huskies never led.

Also read RJ Godfrey Cleared to Play for Arizona Wildcats After Court Ruling

Arizona went up 12-3 and the score wasn't within single digits again until the 11:24 mark in the second half, and even though the Huskies hit big shots to keep things interesting, the Wildcats never lost focus in a massive, resume-boosting win for coach Lloyd's club. Ivan Kharchenkov delivers when Arizona needs him most Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov blows a kiss to the crowd after he scores a three during the first half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect When the lights are shining brightest, no one is better than Ivan Kharchenkov. The 6'7 forward took over for the Wildcats on Tuesday night, putting together a nearly perfect first half and making plays down the stretch to withstand UConn's big push and lead Arizona to a victory. Kharchenkov finished with 20 points on 7-12 shooting, including seven assists and five rebounds.

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He did have six turnovers, but his intense hustle all night long was well worth the occasional misstep. The sophomore forward was flying around for loose balls, generating turnovers, attacking the rim with reckless abandon, and screaming his head off at nearly every stoppage in play. He looked like a man on the edge of insanity, which is almost certainly how his teammates and coaches prefer him.

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Derek Dixon celebrates a three during the first half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect UConn came into this game holding opponents - which includes Michigan and Ohio State - to a combined 25.9% mark from the three point line.

That didn't bother Arizona one bit as the Wildcats came out firing in the first half, drilling 7-15 attempts from beyond the arc. And even when they hit a skid early in the second, the Wildcats kept shooting down the stretch, with JJ Mandaquit and Derek Dixon each hitting clutch shots in the final few minutes to keep UConn at arm's length.

Arizona ultimately finished 10-22 from deep for a season-high 45.5%, topping the 6-14 mark from Friday's game at Auburn. Dixon , Mandaquit , and Kharchenkov , were all excellent on the perimeter, and they really stretched UConn's defense, opened up driving lanes, and gave Mo Krivas plenty of room to operate around the paint.

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Cameron Holmes makes a three during the first half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Against an opponent as good as UConn, and without Godfrey to add depth in the frontcourt, it isn't exactly a surprise that Arizona's bench wasn't relied upon very much on Tuesday night.

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However, the production is still really lacking in the opportunities the second unit is getting - and it's putting a ton of pressure on the starting five to produce for 35-38 minutes every single game, which doesn't feel sustainable long term. Arizona got a combined one point from a trio of reserves in Cameron Holmes, Maksim Brnovic, and Evan Otten.

For the second game in a row, sophomore wing Bryce James - who started the first three games of the season - Otten picked up four fouls in three minutes, with no other recorded stats, while Brnovic had a pair of rebounds and a nice cut to the basket which drew a foul, followed by him promptly missing both free throws. Holmes was the most productive of the three, with one point and three rebounds in 12 minutes, but this team had 98.8% of its scoring and all 14 assists coming from the starting five: a clear sign Godfrey's eligibility needs to be sorted out as soon as possible.

Arizona is back in action on Monday, Nov. 23 at the Lahania Civic Center in Hawaii for the Maui Invitational, taking on the Colorado State Rams out of the new-look Pac-12. Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022.

His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport.

He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.