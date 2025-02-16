Arizona Legislator Vows to Curb Government Overreach and End DEI-Based Discrimination

Steve Montenegro, Speaker of the Arizona State House of Representatives, discusses efforts to reduce government spending and combat regulatory overreach. He also highlights a proposed constitutional amendment to eliminate race-based discrimination rooted in DEI initiatives.

Steve Montenegro , speaker of the Arizona State House of Representatives, emphasized the need to reduce government overreach during an appearance on , discussing initiatives undertaken by the state's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Montenegro stated that Arizona, like many other states, is actively seeking methods to identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within government operations.

He explained that the state has established a dedicated committee, the Arizona State DOGE committee, to oversee regulatory affairs and ensure government agencies remain accountable for the mandates and rules they implement. Montenegro stressed the importance of creating an environment where government regulations do not hinder innovation, small businesses, or independent thinkers. He stated that the committee's primary objective is to scrutinize agencies for potential misspending of funds, inaccurate calculations, and ineffective programs that do not serve the intended purpose. Montenegro acknowledged the state's commitment to assisting vulnerable populations but emphasized that excessive waste, fraud, and abuse prevent these efforts from reaching their full potential. He asserted that Arizona will not tolerate government overreach and that the state legislature, through its control over the purse strings, will hold agencies accountable. Montenegro also spoke about another significant initiative in Arizona: a constitutional amendment aimed at ending race-based discrimination rooted in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. He criticized the current system for allowing discrimination to persist, stating that individuals should not be given preferential treatment or disadvantaged based on their ethnicity, skin color, or background. Montenegro pledged to work with the Trump administration and individuals like Tom Homan to address issues related to DEI and border security, emphasizing Arizona's commitment to ensuring fairness and equal opportunity for all citizens





