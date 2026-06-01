State Rep. Justin Wilmeth argues that data centers are vital for U.S. AI leadership and national security, countering concerns about water, energy, and foreign influence asprojects face local opposition and a legIslative push to cut tax breaks.

Republican Arizona state Representative Justin Wilmeth has emerged as a vocal defender of data center development amid heated debate over the industry's expansion in the state.

As chairman of the Arizona House Committee on Artificial Intelligence & Innovation,Wilmeth argues that data centers are critical to national economic and security interests, positioning the United States to "Make America Visionary Again" in the global artificial inteligence race.

His stance directly counters growing opposition from environmental groups, local residents, and some lawmakers concerned about the substantial water and energy requirements of these facilities. the controversy has intensified following major project proposals in Pinal and Maricopa Counties, where development applications have faced protracted reviews and significant public pushback. wilmeth points to foreign influence as a driver of opposition, suggesting that outside interests are funneling money into campaigns against data centers to undermine U.S. technological leadership. in his view, the scale of financial backing for anti-data center messaging is itself suspicious and tied to national security concerns.

"We don't want an even-more-powerful China controlling the planets digital future," he stated, linking the debate to broader geopolitical competition. This rhetoric frames local development disputes as part of a larger struggle for technological supremacy,casting opposition as potentially serving adversarial foreign powers. On the ground, projects face concrete hurdles.

In Pinal County, a proposal by Vermaland to rezone land for data centers saw initial approval from the Board of Supervisors, only to have the decision postponed until August 26 for further discussion. Meanwhile, a separate 160-acre complex in Maricopa County,led by developer Takanock, recently secured a military compatibility permit after a contentious process that included hundreds of opposing emails and a public meeting where 22 residents spoke against it.

These cases illustrate the mounting local resistance, even as state-level incentives continue to attract massive investment. Wilmeth systematically rebuts typical criticisms. He acknowledges water usage concerns but highlights technological innovations such as closed-loop cooling systems that reCycle water repeatedly and next-generation cooling gels. He cites Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Firm's (TSMC) planned water reclamation plant,which aims to recycle over 90% of its consumption,as an example of industry progress.

Regarding electricity, he dismisses claims that data centers raise residential rates, explaining that they operate under separate cost structures and don't intertwine with consumer pricing. He attributes confusion to an ongoing Arizona Public Service (APS) rate case. The debate has spilled into the state legislature with Senate Bill 1463, introduced by Democrats, which aims to repeal tax incentives for data centers. Senate Minority Leader Priya Sundareshan argues that these incentives shift costs onto regular ratepayers while powerful corporations profit.

Wilmeth counters that the incentives have yielded a $25 billion contribution to state GDP and $863 million in tax revenue in 2023, supporting approximately 88,000 jobs. He labels the repeal effort a "reactionary response to sudden public outrage" and notes that the bill did not receive a hearing, underscoring its perceived flaws. This legislative clash encapsulates the broader conflict between environmental and fiscal concerns on one side and economic development and national competitiveness on the other





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Data Centers Arizona Justin Wilmeth AI Tax Incentives Water Usage Energy National Security Senate Bill 1463

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