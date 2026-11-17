Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd got his first win on the recruiting trail this cycle, and boy was it a big one. Adan Diggs, a 5-star combo guard ranked No. 6 in

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs looks to shoot over O'Connor Eagles guard Melvin Stubbs at Millennium in Goodyear, on Dec. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connecthead coach Tommy Lloyd got his first win on the recruiting trail this cycle, and boy was it a big one.

Adan Diggs, a 5-star combo guard ranked No. 6 in the 2027 class, committed to Arizona on Monday evening - choosing the Wildcats over a top four that included USC, Arkansas, and Kentucky. Diggs gives Lloyd his first recruit in the class, after Arizona struck out on six other offered players: Darius Wabbington , Asa Montgomery , Kamsi Awaka , NaVorro Bowman , Cherif Millogo (Diggs is a 6'4 guard from Gilbert, AZ, who currently plays at Millennium High School in Goodyear, where he waswith Wildcat freshman Cameron Holmes.

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The two are close friends, which was a big help in Arizona landing the high-scoring guard. Diggs was one of three official visitors at the annual Red-Blue Showcase in September, alongside Wabbington and Awaka. Diggs also took visits to Arkansas and Kentucky, but it had long been expected that he would stay home and play for coach Lloyd in Tucson.

The 6'4 guard was a monster on the Nike EYBL circuit this summer, averaging 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals while showcasing his versatile offensive game - which includes an improving outside shot, a devastating pull-up in the midrange, and much improved passing which has many believing he can play point guard at the next level. Plus, with his 6'7 wingspan, Diggs is emerging as a plus defender as well, something Lloyd has always valued on the recruiting trail.

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Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks to the bench during the first half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Lloyd was on fire the last few years out on the trail, landing Holmes and 5-star Caleb Holt in 2026, 5-stars Koa Peat and Brayden Burries in 2025, and one-and-done wing Carter Bryant in 2024.

But this year was full of more misses than swishes for Lloyd, who didn't manage to land a single big man target despite Wabbington being from in-state and Awaka being the younger brother of Tobe, who was excellent at Arizona over the past two seasons. Still, pulling Diggs in mid-November is a major win for the Wildcats and Lloyd, who, for the most part, has done a great job of keeping talent in-state.

The Wildcats reportedly have an offer out to 6'9 Lithuanian forward Ignas Stombergas as well, with Illinois the other team in contention. Arizona will host the UConn Huskies at the McKale Center on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7:00 PM MST. The game will be broadcast on FS1. Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona.

A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021.

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Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle.

Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.