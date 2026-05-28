Arizona Humane Society Rescues Ducklings Trapped in Chandler Storm Drain

A specialized team from the Arizona Humane Society conducted a dramatic two-hour rescue to save over six ducklings trapped in a storm drain, successfully reuniting them with their mother on a nearby lake.

A specialized rescue team from the Arizona Humane Society saved more than a half-dozen ducklings trapped inside a storm drain in Chandler on Thursday. The rescue operation, which lasted two hours, was prompted after a Good Samaritan spotted the stranded ducklings along Queen Creek Road in the Layton Lakes neighborhood.

There was no mother duck in sight, and the birds had no way out of the drain. AHS Field Operations Coordinator Toma Okmen arrived at the scene, located the ducklings and engineered a creative rescue plan. Okmen removed the heavy storm drain grate and used an extension pole with a cat net taped to the end to safely extract the ducklings one by one.

After pulling all the ducklings to safety, Okmen then searched the area and located the mother duck on the opposite side of a nearby neighborhood lake, about a 15-minute walk away. The ducklings were successfully reunited with their worried family and were seen happily swimming away. While the Arizona Humane Society primarily focuses on dogs, cats and other adoptable pets, officials say their specialized team is frequently called to handle wildlife rescues as well.

The organization used the successful rescue to remind the public of the vital role communities play in watching out for local wildlife and stray animals. So far this year, the AHS Animal Rescue and Cruelty Team has responded to nearly 9,000 calls for animals in distress. Anyone looking to report sick, injured or abused pets is urged to contact local law enforcement or the Arizona Humane Society at 602-997-7585 ext. 2073





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Arizona Humane Society Duckling Rescue Storm Drain Chandler Wildlife Rescue Animal Rescue Toma Okmen AHS

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