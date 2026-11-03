Arizona Governor Declares Emergency After Deadly Camp Verde Flooding

Governor Katie Hobbs allocates funds and declares a statewide emergency as historic storms cause widespread damage in Arizona, resulting in at least one death.

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs declared a statewide emergency on November 1, 2026, as historic fall storms caused severe flooding and damage across the state. The declaration aims to allocate hundreds of thousands of dollars to assist local communities in Camp Verde and other affected areas with recovery efforts. This urgent action follows a three-day storm event that resulted in at least one death and widespread displacement of residents.

Dramatic Rescue Footage Captured in Camp Verde

Body camera footage from the Camp Verde Marshal's Office shows deputies rescuing a woman and her dog from their flooded mobile home. The rescue occurred during intense flooding as deputies waded through knee-deep water to reach stranded residents. One rescuer was heard asking if anyone needed help before locating the distressed woman and her pet.

Also read Gov. Katie Hobbs declares state of emergency as severe storms and flash flooding batter Arizona

The woman was visibly upset, repeating Oh my God as she was prepared for the rescue operation. Deputies instructed her on how to hold onto them for safety while carrying her through fast-moving floodwaters. However, she reported being unable to breathe during the initial carry attempt. Rescuers then adjusted their approach, helping her back to her feet and walking her through the water to dry land.

The woman immediately asked about the location of her dog. A rescuer directed her attention toward the flashing lights where her pet was safely waiting. This emotional exchange highlights the immediate dangers faced by residents during the rising waters of the November 1, 2026, storm event.

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Statewide Impact and Dam Releases

The severe weather system persisted from October 30 to November 1, 2026, bringing several feet of steady rain to parts of Arizona. Rainfall topped 21 feet near Page Springs, contributing to dangerous rushing floodwaters in multiple counties. The historic storms triggered emergency water releases from both Bartlett Dam and Stewart Mountain Dam.

The Salt River Project stated that the sudden surge in rainfall across the Salt River and Verde River watersheds forced utility operators to discharge excess water. These controlled releases were necessary to maintain safe operating levels for the dams and prevent catastrophic structural failure. The floodwaters became deadly in some areas, prompting widespread damage alerts.

Displaced families and damaged homes have left residents saying the cleanup process is just beginning. The combination of natural disaster and infrastructure stress has created a complex recovery scenario for emergency managers statewide.

Emergency Response and Recovery Efforts

Deputies from the Camp Verde Marshal's Office worked tirelessly alongside fire personnel, emergency responders, and public works crews. Their duties included assisting with evacuations, helping stranded motorists, and checking on the welfare of residents. The agency praised the bravery and dedication of its staff who stepped up when the community needed them most.

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Information regarding the response was gathered from multiple agencies including the Scottsdale Fire Department and the Phoenix Fire Department. These coordinated efforts were essential in managing the aftermath of the storms and ensuring public safety during the crisis.

Governor Hobbs emphasized that the safety and security of every Arizonan remains her top priority. She stated that the emergency declaration ensures local authorities have the resources needed to clear roads and repair infrastructure. The state will continue working directly with local emergency managers to rebuild and recover from this disaster.