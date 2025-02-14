Arizona GOP Lawmakers Seek Election Night Results, Facing Democratic Opposition

Arizona Republican lawmakers are pushing for legislation that would deliver election results on election night, citing frustration over slow counts in the past. However, the bill faces opposition from Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who argue that it hinders voting access and focuses on the wrong priorities.

After facing sharp criticism for perceived slow election results in November, Republican state lawmakers in Arizona have proposed a solution. State Senate President Warren Petersen stated, 'After the election, we heard from our constituents who were extremely frustrated after waiting days and days to find out who won the election.' The first bill to reach the Governor's desk aims to deliver election results on election night.

However, GOP lawmakers encounter a hurdle in transforming legislation into an actual Arizona law. The bill, known as HB2703 or SB1101, seeks to implement several changes to the Arizona election process.If enacted, the bill would introduce modifications to Arizona's election procedures, including allowing ballots dropped off by voters in Maricopa County to be counted on-site if submitted at an early voting location after 7:00 p.m. on the Friday preceding Election Day. For the remaining 14 counties, voters would be required to present identification when dropping off their mail-in ballots at a polling location after the Friday before Election Day. Additionally, they could choose to drop off their ballot at the County Recorder's Office. Three extra days of early voting, previously restricted to emergency voting, would also be added.Republican lawmakers assert that the bill will expedite election results and expand voting opportunities. Nevertheless, Governor Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, has expressed her disapproval of the bill in a post on X. She stated, 'Legislators are attempting to jam through a partisan bill that guts vote by mail and makes it harder to vote. I offered common sense compromises to count votes faster, and they were rejected. I refuse to let extremists make it harder for Arizonans to vote.' Hobbs further argues that the bill hinders voting by restricting late early drop-off and effectively ending the state's Active Early Voting List. She labels it a 'poison pill' that she will reject unless more compromise is reached.Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, also a Democrat, has voiced his opposition to the bill, contending that it prioritizes the wrong objective. Fontes stated, 'This really isn’t going to give them what they’re asking for.' He believes lawmakers are excessively focused on securing media networks to declare Arizona's election results on election night, which some mistakenly equate with the official certified results that traditionally take days to count. Fontes elaborated, 'What they are getting confused about is the network call isn’t fast enough for them, and that’s because we have narrow margins in Arizona. We count our votes faster than California, we count our votes faster than Utah, and most years, we count our votes faster than Florida.'Fontes' response did not satisfy Republican Party Chair Gina Swoboda. Swoboda countered, 'When Florida was a swing state, Florida still, with their larger population, had their results in far ahead of Arizona.





FOX10Phoenix

