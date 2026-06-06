Arizona fire‑danger restrictions set for weekend and early next week across multiple desert and mountain zones

State fire officials outline a detailed schedule of fire‑restriction periods for Yuma, Little Colorado River Valley, Grand Canyon Country, Mogollon Rim, and surrounding plateaus, urging residents to avoid open flames and report any smoke.

The state fire management agency has issued a detailed schedule of fire‑danger restrictions for a wide swath of Arizona's desert and mountain regions covering the upcoming weekend and the beginning of the next week.

Starting Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Standard Time, the Yuma and Martinez Lake area, along with the Lower Colorado River Valley and the central desert lands, will be under heightened fire‑restriction measures until 11:00 p.m. the same day.

On Sunday the limits expand further eastward: from 10:00 a.m. MST, the Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, the Grand Canyon Country, the Marble and Glen Canyon corridors, the eastern and western portions of the Mogollon Rim, the Kaibaa and Coconino plateaus, as well as the mountains of Yavapai County will be subject to the same rules, with the restrictions remaining in place until 8:00 p.m. The Colorado River‑valley communities, including the high‑elevation plateaus and mesas north and south of Highway 264, will also observe these limits from 11:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, covering the Chinle Valley, the Black Mesa area, the Chuska Mountains, the Defiance Plateau, and adjoining plateaus.

The schedule continues on the following Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. MST to 8:00 p.m., when the Coconino Plateau, the western stretch of the Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, and the Kaibaa Plateau will again fall under the fire‑danger restrictions. Then, beginning Monday at 10:00 a.m. MST and running through Tuesday at 8:00 p.m., the agency will enforce the restrictions across an even broader territory.

The western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, the Little Colorado River Valley within Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, the Apache County portion of the valley, the Kaibaa Plateau, the Grand Canyon Country, the Coconino Plateau, the eastern Mogollon Rim, the Navajo County segment of the Little Colorado River Valley, the Yavapai County mountains, and the White Mountains will all be covered under the same fire‑prevention regulations. This multi‑day period is intended to curtail human‑caused ignitions during an especially dry and windy spell that forecasts indicate will persist across the region.

In addition to the daytime restrictions, the agency has warned that any campfires, charcoal grills, fireworks, or other open‑flame activities are prohibited within the listed zones for the entire duration of each time block. Those who violate the rules may face substantial fines, and in extreme cases could be subject to arrest.

The public is urged to stay informed through local news outlets, the agency's website, and social‑media channels, and to report any signs of smoke or fire immediately to 911 or the regional fire dispatch center. Residents and visitors are encouraged to adopt a "Leave No Trace" mindset, ensure that vehicles are free of loose debris that could spark, and to keep fire‑extinguishing equipment readily available when traveling through or camping in the affected areas.

By following these guidelines, the community can help protect the fragile desert and forest ecosystems that make Arizona's landscape so unique, while also safeguarding lives and property from the severe consequences of uncontrolled wildfires





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Weather Warnings Across Arizona and Northern ArizonaMultiple weather warnings have been issued for various regions in Arizona and Northern Arizona, spanning from Saturday through Tuesday. The warnings cover areas including Yuma/Martinez Lake, the Lower Colorado River Valley, Little Colorado River Valley, Grand Canyon Country, Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau, Chinle Valley, and others. Specific timeframes are provided for each region, with alerts active during daytime and evening hours.

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