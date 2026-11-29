At the time of his arrest, the father had two outstanding warrants, according to reports.

An Arizona father was arrested after his 18-month-old son downed in a backyard swimming pool while he snoozed nearby in a Thanksgiving Day tragedy, police said.

Damian Trumble, 29, was cuffed Thursday after his toddler, Lincoln, was found dead at the family’s home in Lake Havasu City,Cops believe little Lincoln had been under water for a long period before he was pulled from the pool. As the boy drowned, Trumble was allegedly fast asleep inside a playhouse near the pool, ABC 15Trumble was slapped with charges of negligent homicide and child abuse. His bond is set at $15,000.

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The tot’s devastated mother, Jordyan Harrison, was an extraordinarily dedicated parent who built her life around her young son, family friends said. Damian Trumble of Lake Havasu City is taken into custody, Nov. 26, 2026, after his toddler was found in a pool at a home on Rainbow Boulevard.