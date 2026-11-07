Arizona fan caught going through crazy range of emotions during insane finish

She was all of Wildcat Nation.

ESPN cameras caught one fan going through all the emotions during Arizona’s chaotic 29-28 win over TCU on Friday night. The first shot caught the presumptive student looking anguished with Arizona trailing 28-20 and facing a third-and-goal with 1:51 left.

After Noah Fifita’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Quincy Craig, the cameras found the fan again celebrating wildly. Arizona failed on their 2-point attempt, but lined up for an onside kick, and Ian French floated the ball over the Horned Frogs’ front line. TCU’s Ed Small couldn’t come up with an over-the-shoulder catch on the kick and Arizona’s Zuri Watson recovered at the Horned Frogs’ 26.

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Michael Salgado-Medina made a 37-yard field goal four plays later and Tyrese Boss sealed it with an interception, keeping alive the Wildcats’ Big 12 championship hopes.

“It was a great feeling, being able to execute it and work so hard for it,” Salgado-Medina said. “And being able to do it on a big stage like that is an amazing feeling. ”“The players kept believing, the sideline was electric,” Arizona coach Brent Brennan said.

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“It was just magic the way that thing finished. ” Arizona Wildcats player Michael Salgado-Medina kicks the game-winning field goal against Texas Christian University on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. Fifta threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns with an interception that Hudson Hooper returned 93 yards for a touchdown. TCU’s Jaden Craig ran for two touchdowns, including a 2-yard run that put the Horned Frogs up 28-20 in the fourth quarter.

He threw for 232 yards and hit Jordan Dwyer on a 6-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Arizona had a crisp opening drive, capped by Isaiah Mizell’s diving 20-yard touchdown catch. Salgado-Medina’s 43-yard field late in the first quarter put Arizona up 10-0. Brent Brennan of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates a kickoff recovery against the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz.

Fifita had a hard time finding open receivers downfield and the pass protection around him broke down at times. Arizona’s defense shut down the Horned Frogs for most of the half — 123 total yards — until Craig avoided a sack and scrambled 7 yards up the middle for a touchdown. Throwing a pass to the flat, Fifita didn’t see Hooper, who jumped in front of the intended receiver for an interception — Fifita’s fifth of the season.

Hooper broke a tackle near midfield and continued on for a 93-yard touchdown return that put TCU up 14-10 at halftime. The Horned Frogs were still ahead until late, but watched a road victory over a ranked team slip through their fingers.

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“I’m disappointed for our players,” TCU coach Sonny Dykes said. “It’s been a frustrating year. We’ve lost a lot of close games. ”