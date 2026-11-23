Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are headed to Hawaii for the 2026 Maui Invitational, taking on Colorado State on Monday night at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov makes a lay up during the second half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectare headed to Hawaii for the 2026 Maui Invitational, taking on Colorado State on Monday night at the Lahaina Civic Center. Arizona is coming off a pair of excellent wins, first defeating a tough Auburn team on the road before returning home and dismantling the No. 4 UConn Huskies in easily the most impressive performance of the season.

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The Wildcats are favored to win the Maui Invitational this year, but issues with frontcourt depth and inconsistent outside shooting are areas of concern for coach Lloyd's team as they hope to avoid a disappointing trip as they had in 2025 when they went 1-2. Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Evan Otten celebrates during the second half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Barring a miracle - which you never know this season - RJ Godfrey is unlikely to suit up for the Wildcats over in Hawaii. Godfrey's absence hasn't been a major issue for Arizona as of late, but playing three games in three days is a whole different animal. Because even though Arizona is 4-1, they have relied heavily, heavily, on their starting five.

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The team's trio of backup bigs - freshman Maksim Brnovic and transfers Evan Otten and Ugnius Jarusevicius - have combined to score just 17 points this season, playing a total of 101 minutes and struggling to contribute in the few opportunities they've received. Coach Lloyd can trot out Mo Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov for 33-35 minutes if Arizona has only one game that week, but when they play three in a row?

That becomes a lot trickier, and almost certainly means those three will have to contribute in bigger stretches down in Hawaii. Expect to see more of Brnovic, Otten, and Jarusevicius, as well as freshman Cameron Holmes and sophomore Bryce James, as the Wildcats extend the bench to keep everyone's legs fresh for the week.

Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Derek Dixon celebrates a three during the first half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arizona came out of the gate misfiring from three, shooting a combined 19-69 in the first three games against UCLA, Cal Poly, and Northern Arizona.

However, the Wildcats have righted the ship as of late, going 6-14 against Auburn and an outstanding 10-22 last Tuesday against UConn. Coach Lloyd never wants to rely on three point shooting; that was clear last year, but it's also clear this team needs to have it in the bag in order to avoid opponents packing the paint on Krivas and daring the rest of the team to shoot.

If the Wildcats can shoot as they did against Auburn and UConn while at the Lahaina Civic Center, they could be hoisting the trophy in time for Thanksgiving dinner. Nov 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Holt dunks the ball during the second half against the UConn Huskies at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Arizona's improved three point shooting in the last two games, unsurprisingly, coincided with Caleb Holt finding his stroke. The 6'5 freshman shot 1-11 in the first three games of the season, but went 4-6 against Auburn and 1-2 against UConn.

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It is one of the last pieces still coming together for the potential one-and-done superstar, who has showcased elite versatility as a transition scorer, finisher at the rim, and defender with 13 steals already this season. He still has work to do as a playmaker, but his rebounding, defense, and ability to get to the free throw line are all far ahead of most freshmen.

If he can maintain that level of play for three straight games in Maui, it'll go a long, long way toward the Wildcats taking home a trophy. Arizona and Colorado State tip at 9:30 PM MST on Monday, Nov. 23. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona.

A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021.

Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle.

Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.