Arizona Dominates Northern Arizona with 90-59 Victory

In a decisive win, Arizona's Ivan Kharchenkov scored 20 points and the team leveraged its size advantage to secure a 24-point halftime lead, eventually stretching the margin to 31 points in a blowout. The Wildcats shot 62% from the floor, maintained a strong advantage in the paint, and recorded 26 assists, underscoring their dominance despite missing forward RJ Godfrey. The victory represents Arizona's second consecutive blowout after a loss to UCLA, highlighting their offensive efficiency and defensive pressure.

TUCSON, Arizona — Ivan Kharchenkov scored 20 points, Caleb Holt added 17 and No. 12 Arizona rolled to a 90-59 victory over Northern Arizona on Tuesday night.

The Wildcats used their size advantage to overpower the Lumberjacks , building a 24-point halftime lead and stretching it with an 18-3 second-half run. Arizona shot 62% from the floor, had a 52-20 advantage in the paint and 26 assists on 37 field goals for its second straight blowout win since a season-opening loss to No. 9 UCLA. Kharchenkov added seven rebounds and seven assists. Moteijus Krivas had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Also read 2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: NFC North Takes Over The Top 10, Thanks To Packers

Chris Komin led NAU with 17 points and Ryan Abelman added 14. The Wildcats played their third straight game without forward RJ Godfrey, who’s still waiting to learn his eligibility fate. It didn’t matter against NAU. With the Lumberjacks collapsing on Krivas in the paint, Arizona worked the ball around for open looks, making most of them.

Advertisement

The Wildcats shot 17 of 26 from the floor, went 5 for 12 from behind the 3-point line and had a 20-8 advantage in the paint to lead 46-22 at halftime. NAU was 4 of 16 from 3 and went scoreless over the final 3:21 of the first half. Arizona didn’t let up in the second half, hitting five of its first eight shots to stretch the lead.

Bryce James, son of NBA star LeBron James, fired up the crowd with a blocked shot on Lucas Toukam’s dunk attempt and followed with a 3-pointer that put the Wildcats up 55-29.