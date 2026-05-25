Arizona Diamondbacks' First 52 Games: A Blunt Evaluation

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been performing well in their first 52 games, with a record of 28-24 and four games above .500. They have been capitalizing on the soft spot in their schedule, winning three straight series against the NL West's bottom-feeding squads. The team's rotation has had some poor results but has also performed well in May. The bullpen has exceeded expectations, ranking 18th with a 4.14 ERA. The Diamondbacks' hitting has been solid, with Ketel Marte leading the team with a .295 batting average and 12-for-13 in opportunities. The defense has been strong, with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and right fielder Corbin Carroll performing well.

May 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) shakes hands with first base coach Dave McKay (36) after hitting a single against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are 28-24, four games above .500 through their first 52 contests. They've won eight of their last 10 games against the struggling San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies, and have three more games against the Giants — this time at Oracle Park — looming. The Diamondbacks' rotation has been one of the most polar aspects of the club this season, with some results disappointingly poor but others extremely high-quality.

The bullpen has exceeded expectations, ranking 18th with a 4.14 ERA. The Diamondbacks' hitting has been solid, with Ketel Marte leading the team with a .295 batting average and 12-for-13 in opportunities. The defense has been strong, with shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and right fielder Corbin Carroll performing well





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arizona Diamondbacks First 52 Games Soft Spot In Schedule Soft Spot In Schedule Soft Spot In Schedule Soft Spot In Schedule Soft Spot In Schedule Soft Spot In Schedule Soft Spot In Schedule Soft Spot In Schedule

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Diamondbacks Roster Move is Brutal News for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.The Arizona Diamondbacks' outfield makeup will be nearly completely unrecognizable from the group that came in to opening day. On Saturday, the Diamondbacks pl

Read more »

Arizona Diamondbacks' second baseman, Ketel Marte, impresses with standout performanceArizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte showcased his skills with a standout performance, hitting a game-winning two-run home run and playing at an elite level against the San Francisco Giants. He followed up his impressive game with a three-for-four performance against the Colorado Rockies, leading to a crucial 5-4 win.

Read more »

Arizona Diamondbacks fan catches two home runs from same player, same inning, back-to-back daysAn Arizona fan caught two home runs from the same player, same inning, on back-to-back days — odds of one in tens of millions.

Read more »

Former Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Sends Message Ahead of 2026The Arizona Cardinals move into the offseason with Kyler Murray for the first time in years.

Read more »