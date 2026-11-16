Arizona Defeats Oregon State 84-80 in OT to Snap Beavers' Streak

The Arizona Wildcats overcame a four-point halftime deficit to defeat the Oregon State Beavers 84-80 in overtime, handing Oregon State its second loss of the season.

March 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon State Beavers guard Kennedie Shuler dribbles the basketball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the semifinal of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In their toughest challenge so far this season, Oregon State was unable to take down former Pac 12 rival Arizona, falling to the Wildcats 84-80 in overtime. The loss drops the Beavers to 2-2 for the season. Scoring was slow early in the game, with layups from Oregon State's Lara Alonso-Basurto and Arizona's Arynn Finley the only points for the first five minutes of the game.

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Alonso provided the Beavers their only output for much of the first quarter, until Evelini Smith got going late in the period. In the meantime, the Wildcats got Breanna Williams and Jasleen Green going, with a late jumper from Williams giving a one point lead at the end of the first. Smith gave the Beavers back the lead to open the second, followed by a Kennedie Shuler layup with an and one.

Jasleen Green and Gerda Raulusaltyte kept the Wildcats in the game, but they couldn't get the lead back for the rest of the half. Kennedie Shuler, Jenna Villa and Taylor Young led the way, but it was a team effort from Oregon State, with seven Beavers scoring in the quarter. At the end of the half, the Beavers hung on to a four point, 34-30 lead.

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Morris scored both the free throw that tied the game and the following jumper that put them back in front, with a total of 10 points for her in the third. The Wildcats led by four at the start of the fourth, 51-47. Jenna Villa cut that to two with a layup to open the quarter, but back to back threes from Makayla Presser-Palmer and Breanna Williams put the Beavers in a big hole.

Villa hit a three, but Arizona extended their lead to nine over the next few possessions. Villa, Alonso-Basurto and Shuler whittled away at the Arizona lead, and with less than a minute to go the Beavers were within three. Shuler found Villa with room on the wing, and Villa hit the clutchest shot of the season to tie the game with 21 seconds to go.

The Beavers had fouls to give, so they committed off ball fouls to drain the clock and guarantee overtime in Tucson. Villa put the Beavers up with a layup at the start of OT, but a Gerda Raulusaltyte jumper and a Jasleen Green three gave the Wildcats a lead they wouldn't give back. The Beavers got within one score several times, but the defense was ultimately unable to keep Arizona from scoring. The Wildcats hung on for the 84-80 win.

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Kennedie Shuler led the Beavers in scoring with 23 points, along with 10 rebounds and six assists. Jenna Villa also broke the 20 point line, with 21 points and two rebounds. Lara Alonso-Basurto rounded out the top scorers, with 18 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Oregon State will be back in Corvallis for an early game Wednesday, when they'll host UC Riverside with an 11 AM tip off time.

Having grown up in Pocatello, home of the Idaho State Bengals, John Severs is a lifelong fan of small schools that don't always deliver a lot of wins. Prior to writing for On SI, John covered the Beavers for SB Nation's Oregon State blog Building the Dam, with a focus on baseball and women's basketball. When he's not watching college sports he spends most of his time reading, playing video games and annoying cats.