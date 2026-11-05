Cindy Bowers and Anthony Beringer Found Dead in Salt River After Inflatable Kayak Capsizes

Cindy Bowers and Anthony Beringer died in the Salt River on October 31. Police warn of high water levels and urge public caution near the Lower Salt River.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the tragic deaths of Cindy Bowers and Anthony Beringer following a fatal kayaking incident in the Lower Salt River on October 31. The couple, aged 68 and 59 respectively, became stranded in the water and were subsequently found deceased by law enforcement personnel who responded to urgent distress signals. This double drowning accident highlights the severe dangers associated with recreational activities in the river during periods of elevated water flow.

The incident occurred when heavy regional rainfall triggered significant water releases from local dams, creating hazardous currents that overwhelmed the small inflatable vessel. Investigators are currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, noting that safety equipment was reportedly absent at the time of the event. The Sheriff's Office explicitly stated that the couple was not wearing life jackets while floating downstream, a detail that has become central to the investigation.

Also read Arizona weather forecast: Residual flooding lingers along Salt and Gila rivers

The distress call originated at approximately 1:30 p.m. when a man was heard yelling in the lower section of the river. Authorities believe these screams were an attempt to alert bystanders that his wife, Cindy Bowers, was in trouble and unable to swim. Deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene promptly but were unable to locate the couple immediately in the water.

The first body discovered was that of Cindy Bowers at approximately 2:11 p.m. Rescue personnel then shifted their focus to locating her husband, Anthony Beringer. The search continued upstream until authorities located Mr. Beringer roughly forty-five minutes after the initial discovery of his wife. The rapid succession of these findings underscores the speed at which conditions in the river can deteriorate.

Advertisement

Both individuals were found underwater, indicating the depth and force of the currents involved in the accident. The timeline from the initial distress call to the recovery of both victims spanned slightly over two hours. The absence of life jackets significantly reduced the couple's chances of survival once they became separated from their inflatable kayak.

The Sheriff's Office used this tragedy to issue a direct warning to the public regarding the importance of safety gear. Officials emphasized that wearing life jackets is not merely a recommendation but a vital necessity for anyone on the water. The incident serves as a somber reminder that even experienced kayakers are at risk when safety equipment is neglected.

The hazardous conditions in the Lower Salt River were exacerbated by recent weather patterns. Heavy rainfall across Arizona during the Halloween weekend prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning. This warning remains in effect until November 7 for areas surrounding the river system. The combination of natural precipitation and managed water releases created a perfect storm of dangerous river conditions.

To manage the influx of floodwater, the Salt River Project released additional water from the Bartlett and Stewart Mountain dams. These releases were intended to create space in the reservoirs to prevent overflow and structural damage. However, the increased flows generated dangerous currents and rapidly changing river conditions. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office warned that heavy rainfall can also cause flooding across roadways.

Advertisement

In response to the accident, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office posted a formal warning on social media urging the public to exercise extreme caution. The agency explicitly asked residents to stay away from the Lower Salt River until conditions stabilize. The warning cited the Salt River Project's release of higher-than-normal water levels as the primary danger.

This direct appeal to the public is intended to prevent further incidents during the period of heightened water flow. The agency emphasized that the river is not safe for recreational use under current conditions. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office continues to monitor the situation and may update their advisories as water levels change. The community is urged to respect all flood warnings and stay clear of the riverbanks until the National Weather Service lifts the current alert on November 7.