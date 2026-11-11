Arizona Couple Arrested for Murder of Registered Sex Offender Warren

Middlebrook and McIntosh arrested in Nevada after allegedly killing homeless sex offender Warren in Arizona. Police warn against vigilantism using public safety data.

Law enforcement officials in Arizona have arrested a married couple, identified as Middlebrook and McIntosh, following the alleged premeditated murder of a man named Warren. The incident occurred after the pair reportedly targeted Warren because he was a registered sex offender, leading to his death and the subsequent disposal of his body in a remote desert location.

Arrest Details And Crime Scene Evidence

Authorities made the arrests after a motorist discovered Warren's body on Saturday, November 7, around 11:45 a.m. along Silver Creek Road. Responding officers determined the death was suspicious due to multiple stab wounds and immediately notified detectives. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police later located Warren's vehicle parked at a casino in Laughlin, Nevada, which helped connect Middlebrook and McIntosh to the crime scene.

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Police reports indicate that Middlebrook and McIntosh were local transients who had known Warren for several months prior to the homicide. Detectives uncovered evidence that the couple expressed strong distaste for registered sex offenders and planned the killing in advance. They reportedly measured furniture and beds to determine if they could conceal the victim's body along the roadside.

Vigilantism Warning From Bullhead City Police

The Bullhead City Police Department issued a statement reflecting on the crime to condemn the misuse of public safety information. Police Chief George emphasized that while the department shares notifications about Level 2 or Level 3 sex offenders moving into the area as a public service, this data must not be used to justify violence.

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Chief George clarified that required notifications are mailed to residents within an approximate 1,000 feet radius of an offender's registered address. The department also distributes these alerts on social media to reach a broader audience but explicitly stated they will not tolerate anyone using this information to threaten, intimidate, harass, or harm another person.

Extradition Of Mexican Fugitives To California

In a related development involving similar vigilante motives, Antonio Garcia and Misty Gomez were arrested in Mexico after hiding there for months. Following their arrest on Wednesday, August 19, the pair has been extradited to California to face charges related to the killing of a school employee. Their case highlights ongoing concerns regarding individuals taking the law into their own hands based on offender status.

It remains unclear whether Middlebrook and McIntosh have entered pleas or retained legal counsel following their recent arrests. The Bullhead City Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for further updates on the legal proceedings or the specific methods used to connect the suspects to the initial crime scene investigation.