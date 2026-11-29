Nearly a month after historic flooding in Arizona's high country, residents in Cottonwood are organizing volunteer efforts to help neighbors clear mud and repair damage, supported by state emergency declarations and funding.

COTTONWOOD — Nearly a month after historic Halloween weekend flooding devastated parts of Arizona's high country, recovery is still underway along the Verde River. On November 2, Governor Katie Hobbs declared a State of Emergency following severe thunderstorms, high winds and flash flooding across Arizona.

The declaration unlocked $200,000 in emergency funding for local communities and activated the state's emergency response and recovery plan. State agencies helped with rescues, while debris removal and infrastructure repairs got underway.

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However, for some homeowners, the damage is far from over. Some properties remain covered in mud, vehicles are stuck and access to homes is still a challenge. In Cottonwood, neighbors aren't waiting for recovery efforts to finish before stepping in to help. Lawrence Lyerla and his son have been helping residents find heavy machinery to clear driveways, remove vehicles from the mud and get RVs out of ditches.