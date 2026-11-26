Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church in Whetstone, Arizona, continues its 15-year tradition of serving a free Thanksgiving meal to about 300 community members each year, offering food and fellowship to those facing poverty or loneliness.

WHETSTONE, Ariz. — For 15 years, Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church has opened its doors on Thanksgiving, providing free meals and a place for the community to come together.

Church leaders say the annual Thanksgiving meal brings about 300 people through the doors each year. The food, including donated turkeys, is prepared by church members. Pastor Larry Whitney said the tradition began as a way to help address a need he saw in the surrounding community.

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“This area here was a high poverty level, and there was a lot of need,” Whitney said. “And of course, God tells us that we are to help the needy and to feed the hungry, and you know, and so all that. So we just thought, what a better time than to do it on Thanksgiving when we can reach a bunch of people.