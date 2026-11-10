Arizona Cardinals Stand Pat at NFL Trade Deadline, Keeping Budda Baker and Josh Sweat

The Arizona Cardinals made no trades before the NFL trade deadline, keeping Budda Baker and Josh Sweat and leaving a thin offense for Carson Beck.

The Arizona Cardinals stood pat at the NFL trade deadline, completing no deals as the league's window officially closed. Despite a busy week of trade rumors, the Cardinals did not move any players, keeping veteran defenders Budda Baker and Josh Sweat at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The decision means general manager Monti Ossenfort's roster stays largely intact through the rest of the season. Rallis, the team's defensive coordinator, retains two established veterans on his side of the ball instead of starting a full rebuild on defense.

Also read Arizona Cardinals Positioned as Sellers at the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

Cardinals Keep Core Defenders Past the Deadline

Arizona kept both Budda Baker and Josh Sweat, two of its top players on the defensive side. The team had faced the possibility of selling both, which would have sharply reduced its defensive talent and forced a full reset.

Nick Rallis entered 2026 on the hot seat as defensive coordinator, and he now keeps two proven veterans for the stretch run. Those players should help his unit compete over the final weeks of the season.

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Arizona also did not add help for its offense. The Cardinals were not widely expected to acquire players before the deadline, but the team made no effort to bolster a unit that has been badly weakened by injuries across the board.

Carson Beck Faces a Thin Offensive Supporting Cast

Quarterback Carson Beck will be asked to prove he can be a potential franchise passer with little around him. The Cardinals' inaction at the deadline confirmed that he will work without new reinforcements.

The Cardinals' silence at the deadline leaves Beck with the same limited pieces he began with. Whether he can produce under those conditions will be one of the season's main storylines in Arizona.

Ossenfort Bets on Winning Now Over Rebuilding

General manager Monti Ossenfort chose to keep his best players rather than trade them for future draft capital. Many observers viewed this deadline as a test of how Ossenfort evaluated his own job security, given that trading Baker or Sweat for picks would have helped the long-term outlook.

By holding onto his stars, Ossenfort is clearly trying to maximize a season that some believe was already on borrowed time. The Cardinals will try to win as many games as possible, and Ossenfort is betting that his decision to stay quiet at the deadline will earn him another season.

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Garrett Williams Remains Out of Rotation

Cornerback Garrett Williams was linked to trade rumors after falling out of favor with Nick Rallis. Rallis has played Williams for just nine total snaps over the last two weeks, even though Williams has been healthy.

Williams has been effectively benched behind Max Melton, Kalen King, Denzel Burke and Kei'Trel Clark. As a pending free agent, he is unlikely to see significant playing time for Arizona barring injury, and a trade that could have given him a fresh start on another team did not materialize.

Budda Baker Decides His Own Future

Budda Baker will remain with the Cardinals after the team declined a reported strong offer from the Buffalo Bills. Baker had appeared open to a trade, but Arizona chose to keep him, and it is unknown who made that final call.

Baker is destined for the Cardinals' Ring of Honor after he retires, and he has been a steady presence through difficult years in Arizona. The team's decision suggests it is willing to pay his $20.8 million cap hit, but Baker is unlikely to compete for a championship soon despite the possibility that a trade could have opened that door.