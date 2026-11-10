Arizona Cardinals Positioned as Sellers at the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

The Arizona Cardinals, 3-6 with six picks in the first four rounds, weigh selling veterans like Budda Baker and Josh Sweat before the 2:00 pm MST cutoff.

The Arizona Cardinals are positioned to be sellers at the NFL's 2026 trade deadline, with the team sitting at 3-6 and big names still available on the roster. The organization has already traded Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jacoby Brissett, and the front office now faces a 2:00 pm MST cutoff to decide what happens next.

General manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Mike LaFleur are at the center of the decision. The Cardinals have several options on deadline day, but the source material frames five key questions that must be answered before the team makes any move.

Also read 4 Surprise Players Arizona Cardinals Could Target at NFL Trade Deadline

Will Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Sell or Stand Pat?

Arizona is expected to weigh draft capital against short-term competitiveness, and general manager Monti Ossenfort holds the decision. The Cardinals have a clear choice between acquiring future picks and keeping talent to win now.

Ossenfort's position adds pressure to that choice. A general manager who may not be with the team at the end of the season often operates differently, because he may not be around to make draft picks he previously traded for. That reality shapes how he weighs future picks against present roster value.

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Injuries Shape the Cardinals Second-Half Outlook

Arizona's injury problems are a major factor in whether the Cardinals should trade more talent. The team's injury list has affected its outlook for the second half of the 2026 season, making a full sell-off a difficult decision.

From an outside and logical perspective, Arizona should be sellers if it can secure proper value for its biggest names. Fans have pushed for that approach. However, the source argues that tanking is a poor fit when players and coaches still have jobs on the line and top talent has already been hurt by injuries.

The balance is the core tension for the front office. Every trade on deadline day affects both the locker room and the record, and the Cardinals must decide whether a rebuild-style approach is worth the cost to players who are still competing.

Budda Baker and Josh Sweat Face Uncertain Trade Paths

Budda Baker is reportedly open to a trade, but he would also be fine remaining with the Cardinals. The veteran safety has stayed with Arizona through difficult seasons while remaining one of the top safeties in the league, which makes his situation one of the most interesting parts of the deadline.

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Josh Sweat is viewed as Arizona's top pass rusher, and his contract situation shapes his trade value. He will be another year older next offseason and will be seeking guaranteed money on the final two seasons of his deal, covering 2027-28. Reports also indicate Sweat wanted out earlier this offseason, though the source notes that how true that is remains open to debate.

Sweat's asking price appears to be a Day 2 pick, and Arizona may only move him if a team meets that value or if a second or third-round pick is offered. If no team pays that price, the Cardinals may simply keep Sweat. Baker's future, by contrast, appears to depend largely on his own preference, as the source indicates the decision is up to the player.

The Cardinals enter deadline day with six picks in the first four rounds. That draft capital gives Arizona room to address positions of need, provided the front office decides that trading veterans is the right path for the rest of the 2026 season.