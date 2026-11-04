Arizona Cardinals Jeremiyah Love Placed on Injured Reserve

The Arizona Cardinals have placed running back Jeremiyah Love on injured reserve, adding to a growing list of rookie injuries that plague the team's young core.

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Oct 4, 2026, that they have placed running back Jeremiyah Love on injured reserve. This administrative move ensures that the third overall draft pick will miss at least four weeks of action. The decision comes as the organization faces a difficult stretch involving multiple key younger players.

Love Suffers Ankle Injury Against Giants

Love was sidelined during the first quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Head coach Mike LaFleur made the call to place him on injured reserve after evaluating the severity of the ankle injury. The team confirmed that Love is expected to be out for a minimum of six games in his rookie season due to this latest setback.

Also read Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love Will Miss More Time With Ankle Injury

Rookie Class Hit by Multiple Physical Setbacks

Love is not alone in missing time, as several other rookies from the recent draft classes are also dealing with significant physical issues. Defensive lineman Walter Nolen missed the first seven games of the 2025 season due to a calf injury and later suffered a meniscus injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. Defensive lineman Darius Robinson missed the entire start of the regular season with a calf injury sustained in preseason practice.

Recent Draft Picks Face Extended Absences

The trend of early-round selections missing time continues into the 2026 draft class. Second-round pick Chase Bisontis is set to miss his entire rookie year due to an MCL injury. Fourth-round pick Kaleb Proctor is also on injured reserve for the full year with a meniscus injury. These absences highlight a challenging period for the Cardinals' young roster development.

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Historical Context of Rookie Injuries in Arizona

This current wave of injuries mirrors struggles seen in previous years. In 2025, second-round pick Will Johnson missed five games before landing on injured reserve with a neck injury. Sixth-round pick Hayden Conner played only five games last season after starting on injured reserve. Seventh-round pick Kitan Crawford also went on injured reserve after the 2026 season opener with an ankle injury. Third-round pick Elijah Jones missed his entire rookie campaign due to an ankle injury and has since left the roster.

Team Management Addresses Ongoing Health Concerns

Head coach Mike LaFleur had previously sat Love for two consecutive weeks earlier in the season due to a different ankle issue. The coaching staff is now managing a crowded backfield and defensive line without several key contributors. The organization must navigate these challenges while trying to maintain competitive performance throughout the remainder of the season.