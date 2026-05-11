Arizona Cardinals' Chase Bisontis: Versatile Offensive Lineman with Big Impact Potential

Chase Bisontis, the 34th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is projected to compete for the starting right guard position for the Arizona Cardinals. With his versatility and experience as a right tackle in college, Bisontis has the potential to make a significant impact on the team's offensive line. He has shown strong path-creating abilities and pass protection skills, making him a valuable addition to the Cardinals' backfield and passing attack.

May 8, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (57) during rookie minicamp at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesheadline the Arizona Cardinals ' 2026 draft class, and with both featuring at their prominent positions of running back and quarterback, that's expected.

Bisontis is projected to compete (and honestly win) the job at right guard after being made the 34th overall pick. It should not be surprising that the second pick of Day 2 is expected to have a legitimate early role.

However, I'm particularly enthused by Bisontis' short-term outlook because of Arizona's needs on the right side of its line. While I fully expect Bisontis to settle in as the starting right guard, his experience as a right tackle as a freshman at Texas A&M indicates that he has the necessary versatility to play significant snaps immediately.

Offensive linemen never get the proper credit they deserve and they'll never sell jerseys, though Bisontis could be a massive puzzle piece to Arizona's offensive line. Yates brings up a good possibility of Bisontis potentially being an option at right tackle this offseason as well.

The right side of the line was unsure at both guard and tackle entering the draft, though Bisontis is considered likely to slot in at guard (over Isaiah Adams) as opposed to tackle over Elijah Wilkinson. Love will be sharing carries in a stacked backfield with Tyler Allgeier and James Conner while Beck will be competing for a starting spot with veteran quarterbacks in Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew.

Bisontis has strong capability to impact both the rushing and passing attack, as he arrives to Arizona as a path-creator for running backs while not allowing a sack in pass protection in his final 18 college games. If he can live up to his potential, Bisontis legitimately might be Arizona's biggest impact rookie — and even with more prominent names in his class, that wouldn't be a bad thing.

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won 'Best Sports Column' in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more





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