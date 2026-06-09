Arizona Budget Cuts Threaten Meals on Wheels Program for Seniors

With a state budget deadline looming, proposed cuts of up to 60% could dismantle a vital Meals on Wheels service in Tempe, leaving thousands of low-income seniors without food and daily social contact.

Arizona lawmakers face a deadline of just over three weeks to pass a state budget and avoid a government shutdown , yet no agreement is currently in place.

Proposed budget drafts include deep spending cuts, particularly targeting social service programs. The Tempe Community Action Agency, which runs a Meals on Wheels program, could see its funding reduced by up to 60%. Such cuts would threaten the delivery of essential meals and daily social interactions for hundreds of vulnerable seniors and residents. The agency's director of programs, Bob Branstetter, indicated that legislators have warned them to prepare for funding reductions ranging from 20% to as high as 60%.

With demand for assistance rising, a funding decrease would force the agency to serve fewer people. Recipients like Carla Mollica rely heavily on these deliveries; she stated that without the meals, she would be forced to eat cat food, emphasizing the program's vital role. Branstetter highlighted that the service provides more than food-it offers crucial human contact and welfare checks for isolated seniors. If the program is curtailed, many elderly individuals could lose a key lifeline.

Meanwhile, Arizona Senate Republicans announced on Monday, June 8, that they have tentatively reached a budget deal and plan to introduce the bills Tuesday evening, though specifics remain unclear. The agency also faces operational challenges, including rising gasoline prices that hamper volunteer recruitment, making funding even more critical. This situation underscores the broader debate over fiscal priorities versus social safety nets as the state grapples with budget constraints





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Arizona Budget Government Shutdown Meals On Wheels Tempe Community Action Agency Social Service Cuts

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