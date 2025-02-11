Arizona Braces for Back-to-Back Storms

This week, Arizona is facing a double threat of storms, the first bringing strong winds and light snow to higher elevations, while the second is expected to deliver more significant rainfall and snow to the state.

Arizona is bracing for a series of storms this week, with the first system expected to bring strong winds and scattered snow showers to the higher elevations on Wednesday. The Valley will likely experience only a slight chance of sprinkles later in the day. Wind Advisories are in effect across the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, with gusts potentially reaching 50 mph in areas like Flagstaff, Heber, and Show Low.

High winds and low humidity create a risk of rapid wildfire spread in southeastern Arizona, prompting Red Flag Warnings (also known as Fire Weather Warnings) from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to drop nearly 10 degrees as this first storm system passes, bringing Valley temperatures down into the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday. Snow levels with this initial storm are estimated to be around 3,500 to 4,500 feet, but moisture levels are low. Therefore, only about an inch of snow is anticipated in Flagstaff, parts of the Mogollon Rim, and across the Navajo Nation. A second storm system is set to arrive from the Pacific on Thursday and Friday, carrying significantly more moisture. This storm is also predicted to be warmer, resulting in higher snow levels, potentially between 6,000 and 7,000 feet. Early forecasts suggest 2 to 5 inches of snow possible in Flagstaff and along parts of the Mogollon Rim.The Valley will see chances for showers and thunderstorms, primarily on Friday. Rain showers are likely to be scattered, meaning some areas might experience nothing, while others could receive up to a quarter of an inch of rain. As this storm system approaches, stay tuned for updates on its impacts





