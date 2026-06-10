Arizona Behavioral Therapist Arrested for Kicking Autistic Child During Session

A behavioral therapist in Arizona was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after kicking a 5-year-old nonverbal autistic child during a one-on-one session at Soar Autism Center. The incident, captured on video, shows the therapist kicking the child in the face after the boy began crying. The child suffered a bruise near his left eye and an emotional crisis. The therapist was immediately fired and the center issued a statement condemning the act. The case underscores concerns about oversight in autism care facilities.

A former behavioral therapist in Arizona was arrested after he kicked a 5-year-old child with autism in the head, and the horrifying attack was caught on camera.

The therapist, identified as 42-year-old Salas, was conducting a one-on-one session with the victim, who has nonverbal autism, on June 1 at Soar Autism Center in Peoria, Arizona. At one point during the session, Salas sent a colleague an SOS message using a tablet, in which he said, I accidentally kicked him in the face, according to court records. Surveillance footage captured the actual incident.

In the video, Salas was seen with the boy in the middle of the floor as he appeared to show him how to place garbage in a garbage pail. The boy was crying, so Salas stood up and took the garbage pail. As the boy remained on the floor, Salas raised his right leg and kicked the victim in the face.

Authorities say the boy started crying after the alleged kick and he was left with a bruise by his left eye. After he kicked the boy, Salas was reportedly seen staring the boy down as the child started to have an emotional crisis. The child reportedly spat on Salas, as well as threw objects at him before Salas pushed the boy against the wall.

Following the incident, Salas was fired from Soar Autism Center and was arrested on Thursday, June 4. He has since been charged with aggravated assault of a minor. Salas bail was set at $5,000 during his initial court appearance, and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor if he was released.

Additionally, Salas was ordered to stay away from his former workplace. It is not currently clear if Salas has entered a plea or retained legal counsel. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, June 10. After the incident took place at Soar Autism Center, the business issued a statement to the students families that confirmed Salas was fired immediately and they notified police about the incident.

We have zero tolerance for this and any behavior that compromises the safety or well-being of the children entrusted to our care, the statement said in part. The case has raised concerns about the oversight of therapists working with vulnerable children and the procedures in place at autism treatment centers. Experts emphasize the importance of proper training and background checks for staff who work with children with special needs.

The incident also highlights the need for constant monitoring and transparent reporting policies within facilities that serve children with autism and other developmental disorders. Families who rely on these centers expect the highest standards of care and safety, and any breach of trust can have lasting effects on the children involved. The legal process for Salas will continue as the community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that ensures justice and reinforces safeguards to prevent such abuses in the future





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