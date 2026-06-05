Arizona Attorney General Seeks New Indictment in 2020 Election Case After Supreme Court Denial

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes intends to pursue a new indictment against allies of former President Donald Trump following the Arizona Supreme Court's refusal to revive the original case. The original indictment, which named Trump as an unindicted co-conspirator, was dismissed due to a procedural defect. The new effort comes after similar cases in other states were dropped and after Trump's 2024 electoral victory.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is moving to seek a new indictment related to President Trump and the 2020 election . A spokesperson for Mayes, Richie Taylor, stated on Thursday that the Attorney General's Office will return the case to the grand jury but declined further comment.

This announcement follows the Arizona Supreme Court's denial of Mayes's request to revive her original sprawling indictment against Trump's allies. The court's brief, unexplained decision, issued on June 2, effectively ends a two-year-old case that had threatened many of Trump's closest associates. These individuals included former chief of staff Mark Meadows, attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, and nearly a dozen GOP activists who falsely claimed to be legitimate presidential electors after Trump's defeat in Arizona.

The original aggressive grand jury had named Trump himself as an unindicted co-conspirator. The case was dismissed last year by a judge who found that prosecutors failed to present the grand jury with the precise legal text the allies were accused of violating. In November, Mayes had asked the Arizona Supreme Court to overturn the lower court's dismissal.

The recent ruling aligns with the dismissal of similar cases in Michigan and Georgia, as well as special prosecutor Jack Smith dropping election interference charges against Trump. All these cases were dismissed after Trump's victory over former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Defense attorneys in Arizona have argued that the law permitted multiple slates of electors to be submitted to Congress if results were contested.

However, federal law was amended in 2022 to clarify that a state can submit only one slate of electors and that state governors must certify them. The developments underscore the evolving legal landscape surrounding the 2020 election and the ongoing scrutiny of actions taken by Trump's allies





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Arizona Kris Mayes Donald Trump 2020 Election Indictment Grand Jury Mark Meadows Rudy Giuliani John Eastman False Electors Arizona Supreme Court Election Interference

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