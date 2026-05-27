Arizona advocate pushes for law after mother kills kids amid marital separation

Prior to a mom killing her two kids before herself at a Phoenix home, police said she shot a woman who was with her husband in a parking lot, and texted him about her plans to harm the children.

from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino Countyfrom WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264A child safety advocate is weighing in after a Phoenix mother shot and killed her two young children, before turning the gun on herself.

FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz learns more about the marital separation that was in the works and the push for legislative change in these types of situations. Prior to a mom killing her two kids before herself at a Phoenix home, police said she shot a woman who was with her husband in a parking lot, and texted him about her plans to harm the children.

A Phoenix community is still reeling from the murder of two children who police say were killed by their own mother. A memorial of balloons and stuffed animals continues to grow in the neighborhood where it happened nearA cousin explained that the children's father and the rest of the family are still trying to process the incident. Another mother who knows the pain of losing her children in this way also spoke about the situation.

"Our brains can't conceptualize that a parent, of any kind, a mother or father, can possibly kill their own children," said Hope Hooton, a child safety advocate. Austin, before killing herself at their home. Prior to the double murder-suicide, Glendale Police said she shot and wounded a woman who was with her husband, Nolan, in the parking lot of"I can't even imagine what my cousin's going through right now," said Felicia Queen, Nolan's cousin.

Children, suspect killed in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix home: PD An apparent murder-suicide left two children and a suspect dead early Monday morning at a home near 47th Avenue and Bell Road, police said.

"It was 20 minutes away from where my children were murdered by their father in Surprise," Hooton said. Dig deeper:Why you should care: Hooton is now channeling her grief into change. The Alec and Lydia Act is now moving through the state legislature to protect children in custody disputes. Hooton shares this message with the Davis family.

It is not clear what the relationship is between Nolan and the woman shot in the Glendale parking lot, but when speaking with family members, they called her a friend. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via





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