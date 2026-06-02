Aristocrat Loses £1.2million Trust Fund Fight with Ex-Wife

Sir Benjamin Slade, the 80-year-old 7th Baronet of Maunsell, has lost a High Court fight with his ex-wife over a £1.2million trust fund. The trust fund was established as part of the couple's 1994 divorce settlement, and was meant to provide Lady Slade with a place to live rent-free for the rest of her life, and a source of income.

An eccentric aristocrat who once advertised for a castle-trained non-communist lady to give birth to his heir has lost a High Court fight with his ex-wife over a £1.2million trust fund .

Sir Benjamin Slade, the 80-year-old 7th Baronet of Maunsell, appeared on ITV's This Morning in 2017 and again the following year to appeal for a wife. But he said she could not be Irish, Italian or from any country beginning with I, nor from a nation with green in its flag. He added she could not be Scots, Scorpio or lesbian and must be a good breeder to provide him with an heir and a spare.

Sir Benjamin was married to Lady Pauline Slade for 12 years before they divorced in 1994 - he later said he became frustrated at her 17 cats. As part of the divorce Lady Slade was handed a £1.2million trust fund made up of an income fund now worth around £650,000 and a rural Somerset home worth £585,000.

But she moved out of the house in 2023 and demanded the property be sold by trustees to pay her debts and boost her income, sparking a complex legal battle. Sir Benjamin had been living in the house and insisted Lady Slade had no rights to money generated by its sale because she only ever had the right to live there rent-free for life or buy a replacement home.

The dispute over Old Farm, in Lower Rydon, ended up in London's High Court after the trustees of Lady Slade's divorce fund asked a judge whether she had the right to benefit from the house's sale. Master Julia Clark has now ruled against Sir Benjamin, finding that one of the fund's main purposes was to provide her with income during her lifetime.

She said: There is in my judgment no basis for concluding that if Lady Slade does not direct the purchase of a replacement property that the overall purpose of the trust comes to an end, or that Lady Slades interest in the net proceeds of sale ends and reverts to Sir Benjamin. The baronet's barrister, Robert Deacon, had told the court that Lady Slade moved out in 2022 or 2023, later writing a letter in August 2024 confirming that she had no intention of living in the property again.

Lady Slade went on to say that she had no wish to buy a replacement property but wanted Old Farm to be sold up for her benefit. In her letter, Lady Slade explained that I have wanted to sell Lower Rydon for years. I have no intention of living at The Old Farm again and no wish to buy a further property.

I give my full consent to the trustees to sell the house, land and outbuildings and for the money to be invested, to enhance my income, and all debts to be paid from the proceeds. Maunsel House, the family seat of Sir Benjamin Slade, pictured from above Mr Deacon said: She wanted the sale proceeds invested to enhance her income and she wanted all her debts paid from the sale proceeds.

He added the aim of the 1994 divorce settlement was to provide income for Lady Slade from the cash fund deposited in the trust and to provide her with lifetime rent-free accommodation by means of the transfer of the property to the trust. It was never objectively intended that the property would be used to provide income either to Lady Slade or at all.

She is not entitled under the deed to alter the underlying purpose of the trust and the nature of the trust property from a home to an income-producing asset, he argued. Lady Slade has limited rights in relation to both her investment fund and Old Farm, argued Mr Deacon, noting that she has no power to manage her £651,000 trust fund.

Under the settlement, she has a life interest in income, but is not entitled to control the capital of the trust fund, he said. As regards the property, she has only a limited power, which is to direct the trustees to sell the property, but only to acquire another property. That does not allow her to demand investment of the proceeds for income.

Lady Slade and Sir Benjamin outside Maunsel House in 1986, eight years before their divorce settlement which created the trust fund Sir Benjamin also claimed that, under the terms of her divorce settlement, his former wife cannot request Old Farm's sale unless she is actually living at the property, and argued that the purpose of the trust was solely to safeguard her permanent accommodation. The trust is there to permit her to live there as long as she lives, he told the court.

A more fundamental point is that the property was transferred solely to provide a place for her to live rent free. But Master Clark ruled that Lady Slade or the trustees can direct the sale of the Old Farm, with the profits either used to buy her a replacement property, or invested and the income paid out to her. She said: I do not accept the submissions made by Sir Benjamin Slade, the 7th Baronet of Maunsell.

The trust was established to provide Lady Slade with a place to live rent-free for the rest of her life, and to provide her with a source of income. The trust was not established to provide Sir Benjamin with an income, but rather to provide Lady Slade with a secure place to live and a source of income. The trust was established to benefit Lady Slade, not Sir Benjamin





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Sir Benjamin Slade Lady Pauline Slade £1.2Million Trust Fund High Court Divorce Settlement Trust Fund Aristocrat Ex-Wife

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