Arion Kurtaj received a seven-year sentence for hacking Rockstar Games, leaking GTA VI footage, and previous attacks on BT, Uber, and Revolut.

Arion Kurtaj, a 21-year-old member of the notorious cybercrime group Lapsus$, was sentenced to seven years in prison for a series of high-profile data breaches that included the unauthorized leak of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay footage. The City of London Police confirmed that Kurtaj was arrested in a hotel room on September 22, 2022, after utilizing a mobile phone, a television Wi-Fi connection, and a Firestick device to access Rockstar Games servers despite being banned from possessing such technology. He was subsequently remanded in custody and charged with 12 offences, though he was initially deemed unfit to plead following a medical assessment.

The Mechanics of the GTA VI Data Breach

Rockstar Games, the publisher responsible for the Grand Theft Auto franchise, suffered a significant security compromise when Kurtaj, operating under the pseudonym TeaPotUberHacker, accessed its internal systems. The hacker exfiltrated 90 gameplay videos from the unreleased Grand Theft Auto VI title and published them online, threatening to release the game's source code as well. This breach was particularly notable given that Grand Theft Auto V remains the second best-selling video game in history, having been released more than 13 years prior to the latest installment. The ability of a single individual to bypass Rockstar's security protocols using rudimentary hardware highlights the vulnerabilities even major technology firms face against determined cybercriminals.

Also read Arion Kurtaj Jailed for Seven Years for Hacking Rockstar Games and Leaking GTA 6

Lapsus$ Involvement and Broader Corporate Attacks

Kurtaj was a key operative in the Lapsus$ group, which orchestrated a wave of cyberattacks between July 2021 and February 2022 targeting some of the world's most valuable corporations. In addition to Rockstar Games, the group compromised systems at computer chip manufacturer NVIDIA, telecommunications giants BT and EE, ride-hailing service Uber, and online banking platform Revolut. The attacks on BT and EE, which occurred between August and November 2021, led to a surge in unauthorized SIM swaps for customers, a tactic that allowed criminals to take control of victims' phone numbers and access sensitive bank and social media accounts.

Financial and Operational Impact on Targeted Firms

The economic damage caused by Kurtaj and Lapsus$ was substantial, with Uber incurring costs exceeding £2.1 million following an attack where sensitive data was stolen, accounts were deleted, and employees were harassed with lewd images. Similarly, Revolut experienced a breach that compromised the information of thousands of customers, underscoring the personal privacy risks associated with such intrusions. These incidents demonstrated how cybercrime groups could inflict severe operational and financial strain on multinational entities, disrupting services and eroding consumer trust in digital platforms across multiple industries.

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Legal Proceedings and Sentencing Factors

Although Kurtaj was initially found guilty by a jury at Southwark Crown Court in August 2023 and given a hospital order in December of that year, the legal process was complicated by his mental health. A further assessment in 2025 determined that he was fit to plead, prompting the Crown Prosecution Service to reinstate proceedings. Kurtaj served a total of 770 days in a secure hospital before being transferred to prison earlier this year as his psychiatric condition improved. Last week, he pleaded guilty to three counts of unauthorized acts impairing computer operations, one count of fraud, one count of securing unauthorized access to computer material with intent, and one count of possessing a mobile phone in prison.

Criminal History and Behavioral Incidents

Kurtaj's path to cybercrime began at age eleven when he started creating shortcuts for video games, evolving by age 17 into one of the most infamous hackers globally by blackmailing corporations. His history includes violent incidents, such as assaulting female prison guards at Feltham Young Offenders' Institution in 2023, where he pulled a woman to the ground and bit another guard's arm, causing an infected wound. He also admitted to possession of a mobile phone at HMP Wandsworth on March 8 of this year. Due to the time already served in hospital and prison, Kurtaj was able to walk free from court immediately following the sentencing announcement on Monday.