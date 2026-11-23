Arion Kurtaj sentenced to seven years for hacking Grand Theft Auto VI developers and other major firms. Details on the Lapsus$ leader's cybercrime spree and court outcome.

Arion Kurtaj, a 21-year-old member of the notorious Lapsus$ cybercrime group, was sentenced to seven years in prison by Mr Justice Turner at Woolwich Crown Court for his central role in hacking Rockstar Games and leaking sensitive Grand Theft Auto VI content.

The cybercriminal appeared in a glass dock wearing a white shirt and black suit jacket, listening as the judge condemned his deliberate efforts to conceal his identity as clear evidence of his criminal knowledge.

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Kurtaj gained unauthorized access to Rockstar Games servers and stole 90 gameplay videos from the highly anticipated sixth installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Operating under the pseudonym TeaPotUberHacker, he released these clips online and initially threatened to publish the game's source code, causing significant distress to the development team.

The leak exposed 60 hours of video game play, destroying critical marketing opportunities that the company had planned for its next decade-long development cycle.

Mr Justice Turner described the hacks as sophisticated attacks on major companies that caused the exposure of highly personal information.

He stated that the defendant's actions were calculated and demonstrated a persistent disregard for the harm he was causing to both businesses and individuals.

The judge acknowledged Kurtaj's youth and mental health conditions as mitigating factors but emphasized that the sophisticated nature of the attacks required a sentence that would deter similar behavior.

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'You are obviously a very talented young man,' the judge said. 'Don't waste those talents by spending the rest of your life in and out of prison.'

Kurtaj served as a leading figure within Lapsus$, an organization responsible for a sustained campaign of cyberattacks that caused millions of dollars in losses across various sectors.

Beyond the breach at Rockstar Games, Kurtaj hacked into the networks of broadband provider BT and mobile operator EE between August and November 2021.

His actions facilitated unauthorized SIM swaps for BT customers, allowing criminals to hijack phone numbers and access sensitive bank and social media accounts.

He also breached the systems of financial technology firm Revolut, compromising the information of thousands of customers during this period.

In a separate cyberattack on Uber, Kurtaj executed actions that resulted in internal data deletion and the sending of lewd images to employees.

This specific incident generated costs exceeding £2.1 million for the transportation company, highlighting the severe financial impact of his actions.

Kurtaj was initially arrested and remanded in custody in September 2022, but following medical assessments, he was deemed unfit to plead.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court found that he had committed the offenses in August 2023, resulting in a hospital order instead of a criminal conviction at that time.

He served 770 days in a secure hospital before his psychiatric condition improved and he was transferred to prison earlier this year.

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Despite his protected status during his hospital stay, evidence showed he continued to launch attacks using a mobile phone and a Firestick connected to a hotel TV.

Following a further medical assessment in 2025, prosecutors determined that Kurtaj was fit to plead and reinstated the criminal proceedings against him.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to three counts of impairing computer operations, one count of fraud, one count of securing unauthorized computer access, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He also admitted to possessing a mobile phone while in prison, demonstrating his continued interest in the very tools he used to commit these crimes.

Sean Larkin, KC, prosecuting, described Kurtaj as a leading light in the hacking group and explained the severity of the Rockstar breach.

He noted that the early exposure of the game was unquantifiable in terms of lost marketing opportunities and compared it to leaking the next model of the iPhone.

Robert Hutchinson, Specialist Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, praised the work of the City of London Police and international partners in building a strong case.

Kurtaj will be on license subject to the terms of a serious crime prevention order banning him from using Discord and Telegram.

He must also present financial reports to his probation officers every six months and declare any transactions over £1,000.

The Grand Theft Auto VI game, which Kurtaj helped disrupt, is estimated to have raked in almost £2 billion since its debut.

It is thought to be the biggest entertainment launch in history, having become available to UK users after a 13-year wait since the franchise's previous installment.

The case underscores the devastating consequences of cybercrime for individuals and businesses, putting hard-earned money at risk and causing significant economic harm.