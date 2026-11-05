Aries to Capricorn: Key Astrological Dates and Lunar Influences Nov 9-15, 2026

Discover the specific astrological events from November 9 to 15, 2026, including Mercury and Venus going direct. Learn how lunar phases and planetary alignments impact each zodiac sign's luck and decision-making.

From November 9 to November 15, 2026, individuals across all zodiac signs are poised to experience significant shifts in their personal trajectories as retrograde seasons conclude. The end of this challenging celestial period brings relief, marked by major planetary stationing events that reshape the astrological landscape. Key dates include the North Node in Aquarius opposing Jupiter in Leo on November 12, followed by Mercury and Venus stationing direct on November 13. These alignments offer a unique window for clarity, emotional breakthroughs, and tangible progress across all areas of life.

Astrological Shifts Impact Aries and Taurus

Aries individuals are advised to prioritize intuition over logic during this period, particularly on November 10 when the Sagittarius Moon forms a trine with Neptune in Aries. This specific lunar aspect provides lucky inspiration, encouraging those born under this sign to lean into their emotions rather than relying solely on facts and plans. The energy of this day helps Aries navigate a phase where traditional security measures are less effective than emotional intelligence.

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Taurus faces a distinct challenge on November 11 as Black Moon Lilith in Capricorn aligns with retrograde Mercury in Scorpio. This conjunction introduces a rebellious energy that compels Taurus to break rules, even self-imposed ones, to achieve the life they desire. The alignment supports the pursuit of personal freedom, requiring Taurus to remain steadfast in their determination to realize their dreams without giving up when obstacles arise.

Gemini and Cancer Embrace Transformation and Clarity

Gemini is currently undergoing a profound period of transformation driven by Uranus, the planet of change, residing in their zodiac sign. This energy facilitates a deeply personal process of evolution, urging Gemini to let go of habits and circumstances that no longer resonate with their soul. Embracing these changes is essential for attracting increased luck and creating a life that aligns with their deepest desires.

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Cancer experiences a turning point on November 13 as Mercury goes direct in Scorpio, bringing much-needed clarity to their romantic relationships and overall life path. This planetary shift allows Cancer to honor their own truth and understand how past choices may have limited their creative potential. As Mercury moves through Scorpio until early December, Cancer enters a chapter characterized by immense joy and abundance, feeling positioned exactly where they are meant to be.

Leo and Virgo Navigate Dreams and New Realities

Leo is reminded on November 10 by the Sagittarius Moon trine Neptune in Aries to focus on their true aspirations. This lunar phase represents a life filled with opportunities and meaningful connections, while Neptune urges Leo to maintain trust in their ability to overcome reality checks. Despite potential hurdles, Leo is encouraged to persist, knowing their dreams are on the verge of manifestation and that they possess the skill to navigate any remaining challenges.

Virgo is urged to open their minds to new realities, particularly as Mercury and Venus station direct on November 13. The universe is preparing plans that may surpass current expectations, but this requires Virgo to hold space for change rather than resisting it. Accepting that things must evolve to improve is a critical step for Virgo, who must remain open to the significant opportunities that arise from this celestial shift.

Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius Seize Opportunities

Libra benefits from Venus stationing direct in their zodiac sign on November 13, which brings a wave of opportunities for wealth and love. This event offers a chance to rectify past mistakes, but it also requires caution against external control over their decisions. By focusing on what is genuinely meant for them, Libra can leverage this period of increased luck to establish a stable foundation for future growth.

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Scorpio confronts a theme of balance on November 12 as the North Node in Aquarius opposes Jupiter in Leo. This opposition highlights the need to reconcile themes of success, freedom, home, and family, areas that may have previously felt contradictory. Scorpio is now positioned to integrate these opposing forces, recognizing that they are ready to embrace growth and discomfort to achieve harmony in both personal and professional spheres.

Sagittarius is encouraged to communicate their desires boldly during the November 12 opposition, as their ability to articulate their needs is the key to unlocking their luck. Taking accountability and engaging in negotiations or compromises will be worthwhile efforts. The celestial energy supports Sagittarius in putting themselves out there, promising that their proactive approach will yield significant positive outcomes.

Capricorn Experiences Career and Financial Growth

Capricorn is poised for recognition and financial improvement as Venus stations direct in Libra on November 13. This alignment ends the stagnation caused by recent retrogrades, flooding Capricorn with new career opportunities and positions. The positive energy associated with Venus direct provides a green light for progress, offering increased wealth and professional advancement.

This favorable energy is scheduled to remain in effect through December 4, providing Capricorn with ample time to capitalize on these developments. There is no need to rush, as the universe is actively supporting Capricorn in achieving their goals. This period represents a crucial opportunity to solidify gains and move forward with confidence in their career and financial standing.