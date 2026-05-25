Ariana Madix and Ciara Miller Duo Tries to Bond Over Sonic Ad while Addressing Summer House Drama

Ariana Madix and Ciara Miller duo's Instagram post, referencing their new Sonic ad and taking a jab at the ongoing Summer House drama, includes a short skit between the two friends. Ciara remarks, "You don’t need all that, " tossing a passenger’s suitcase. In a second skit, Ariana comments, "I would give your girl Ciara a drink. " referencing her potential future love life and the statement by Ciara Miller on the Tennis Channel. The duo is here to provide a comparison between the new Sonic Frozen Refreshers, stating that they are superior to all seemingly unnecessary baggage., highlighting their friendship over their past issues.

video released on Sunday, May 24, Madix, 40, walks in on Miller, 30, counting each piece of luggage she has in a large pile.

"You don’t need all that," Madix says, as she starts to toss aside the baggage. "No, no, no, no, no," Miller protests about ditching her hats, she asks, "Are you sure? " to which Madix replies, "Trust me. I’ve been there before.

" Ciara Miller and Ariana Madix are giving Bravo fans quite the crossover while poking fun at the ongoing Summer House drama. "So, anything new to talk about? " Ariana, 40, asked Ciara, 30, in a teaser for the pair’s new Sonic ad shared via Instagram on Thursday, April 23, which showed the stars sitting side by side. The duo captioned their joint Instagram post, "@sonicdrivein New Frozen Refreshers >unnecessary baggage.

Every time. #SipToThat #SONICPartner.

" Ariana Madix is having a severe case of deja vu after her "girl," Ciara Miller, was seemingly betrayed by her Summer House costars West Wilson and Amanda Batula amid their new romance. How does Ariana plan to fix it? With a spritz or two!

"Oh, I would give my girl Ciara a drink. I wish Miller explained that she had been "off social media" and drinking her new frozen refreshers, to which Madix replied, "I love that energy Make it to the waiting and make it to the end of all of this. I’m excited to put it all behind me.

" Both Ariana Madix and Ciara Miller’s, tumultuous love lives have played out in front of the Bravo cameras, but have they bonded? Ariana, 40, stopped by the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen clubhouse on Tuesday, April 12, and shared her thoughts on the latest love triangle engulfing Bravo between Summer House’s Ciara and Amanda Batula. She continued, "I think it will definitely get some clarity. I think it was very cathartic.

" She added, "It’s one of those situations that’s unfortunate, but you know, I’m so excited to move on from this. You can’t take everyone with you.

" As for whether she and Batula are, "dunzo," Miller replied, "Yeah, for sure. Yeah. I wouldn’t do this to my worst enemy. " NASCAR Legend Kyle Busch’s Cause of Death Reveale





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