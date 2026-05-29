Ariana Grande Unveils New Single, Olivia Rodrigo Speaks Out on Dress Criticism, and Music Lineup Announced for Singapore F1 Grand Prix

Ariana Grande's latest single 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' is out now, with her new album 'I know that I will find my way from you like flowers from a tomb' set to release in July. Olivia Rodrigo addresses criticism of her babydoll dresses, while a star-studded lineup is confirmed for the Singapore F1 Grand Prix.

Ariana Grande , the renowned singer-songwriter, has released her latest single, 'Hate That I Made You Love Me', from her upcoming eighth studio album, 'I know that I will find my way from you like flowers from a tomb'.

The single, co-produced by Max Martin, ILYA, and Grande herself, marks her first non-soundtrack release since 'Twilight Zone' in 2025. Grande shared the news on her official Instagram page, describing the 12-track album as 'little feral' and expressing that it comes from a place she's been hesitant to explore before.

'It's definitely from a place I've been maybe too shy or polite to tap into before,' she said in a video clip. 'This kind of just feels like, 'F-k it. '' The album is set to arrive on July 31 through her BabyDoll Music imprint label, exclusively licensed to Republic Records, amidst her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo has sparked a conversation about societal norms and the sexualization of young women, following her comments about the criticism of her babydoll dresses. She stated, 'Really shows how we really normalize pedophilia in our culture,' during an event. In music news, Goo Goo Dolls, Mark Ronson, Split Enz, and Major Lazer Soundsystem are set to perform at the Singapore Airlines Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2026





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Ariana Grande New Single Upcoming Album Olivia Rodrigo Babydoll Dresses Singapore F1 Grand Prix Music Lineup

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