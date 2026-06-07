Ariana Grande Tour Brings Both Past and Future to Oakland Fans

Ariana Grande's long-awaited concert in Oakland, California, highlighted her past, present, and future in a show that celebrated her as a vibrant and intelligent performer, while also offering a deeper narrative about embracing one's identity and reclaiming the past.

On Saturday night in Oakland , Calif. , nearly 20,000 fans learned that good things really do come to those who wait. The evening kicked off Ariana Grande ’s long-awaited, highly-anticipated return to touring after a seven year hiatus.

Grande last traveled the globe in 2019 on her Sweetener World Tour that spanned 100 shows. The trek was the biggest of her career at the time, with a gross of $146 million and 1.3 million tickets sold according toarrives July 31, amid the tour. ) So, naturally, when she announced her Eternal Sunshine Tour last August, excitement — and demand — was at an all-time high.

Especially considering that this outing is significantly scaled back, by comparison, spanning just 41 dates across a limited number of cities.as Glinda, a role for which she was Oscar nominated. And still to come, in addition to releasing a new album this summer, she will appear in the forthcomingGiven Grande’s schedule and expanding stardom, seeing her back on stage felt more special than ever.

And not only because, as one user on X put it, she didn’tIn fact, Ari even teased this could be her last tour for some time, telling Amy Poehler on the Good Hang podcast in November, “I don’t want to say anything definitive. I do know that I’m very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long, long time.

I’m going to give it my all and it’s going to be beautiful. I think that’s why I’m doing it because I’m like, ‘One last hurrah! ’” And whether that holds true, night one had the same energy as the last first day of school. Grande was equal parts composed and silly, dangerous and delicate, confident and contemplative — a vibrant spectrum of being that not only comes from experience, but from embracing that experience.celebrates: Ariana in all her forms.

Past, present and future. So even if her tour can’t last forever, its message surely will — because in the end, what’s more eternally radiant than loving exactly where you are because you’re proud of where you’ve been? And perhaps even more excited for where you’re going. The entire show, which is directed by Grande and her longtime collaborator Christian Breslauer, is a testament to containing multitudes.

The tour opens on screen, with a beautifully filmed scene in which Grande is brushing her teeth, a seemingly mundane moment, when her home begins to flood. The water forces her out, and leads her to a nearly-lobotomized former version of herself, circaLater on, Grande finds herself knocked out in a field of flowers before being woken by a little girl, who looks an awful lot like a young Grande.

Together, they sit on a swing set and the young girl asks Ari if she comes around here often.

“No, actually,” Ariana replies, with a touch of remorse — perhaps a nod to, at some point, losing touch with her younger self.together in what appears to be a break room, before they tread the flooded hallways of the Brighter Days Clinic. Along the way, they peer into various procedure rooms in which Ariana’s past personas are hooked up to memory wipe machines: in room one, we see Ari’s flowing auburn tresses, reminiscent of herera; in the second room, her baggy sweatshirt and high pony are present; and in a third room sits her bleached blondeself.

And then, there’s an empty fourth room, in which the young girl enters but closes the door.body, desperately attempting to stop the “deletion process,” which over the course of the show has reached its fifth and final step. She’s met with repeated “access denied” pop ups, prompting her to do the only thing left: smash the machine.

A final scene shows present-day Ari taking a seat between the young girl — her younger self, no doubt — and the older self she portrays in hershort film. As she settles in, they each rest their head on Ariana’s shoulders in a tender moment that proves while you can’t always erase or rewrite the past, you can reclaim it. The show was divided into five sections, marked mostly by a mix of set changes and new ‘fits.

For a setlist that leaned heavily on her newer material — spanninghits in early. Both that album’s title track and “7 Rings” appeared in the show’s second section, and despite being fan favorites and Hot 100 No. 1s, it made sense to knock them out sooner than later. In the context of the Eternal Sunshine sphere, they felt a touch out of place — which Grande acknowledged as she quietly giggled her way through “Thank U, Next.

” And whether intentional or muffled by laughter, she barely got out this line about marriage: “Only wanna do it once, real bad/ Gon’ make that s–t last. ” Yet, there was one lyric that snapped everything back into focus.

When she sang, “I know they say I move on too fast/ But this one gon’ last/ ‘Cause her name is Ari/ And I’m so good with that,” Grande instinctively struck a pose as a knowing smile crept across her face. It was a fleeting but potent moment of self acceptance, underlying the show’s theme that no matter how many versions of Ari exist — whether crafted by herself or the public — they are all stillAriana opened the show with the sassy house-pop track, “Yes, And?

” complete with the ponytail she wears in its music video — and immediately proving that pop star Ari is back. But by the show’s second section, she’s switched her look from black to baby pink, and the pony has been swept into a tight ballet bun. While she keeps it sleek for “Thank U, Next,” she doesn’t play when it comes to “7 Rings.

” As the iconic opening instrumental plays, Ari’s dancers help her let the bun down, combing it back into a ponytail as she touches up her lip gloss. This pony-bun bit continues throughout the show, becoming a marker of sorts for how easily Ariana can oscillate between perceived versions of herself while playing into the idea that a hairstyle can mean everything, or nothing at all.matched up with the musical era Ari was delivering, there were some outliers.

Namely, rocking a bun for “Dangerous Woman” — that likely wasn’t on any bingo cards. After performing the hit, Grande spotted some of that album’s signature bunny ears in the crowd and made a makeshift pair with her hands. And within seconds, the motion triggered a different memory, as Grande quickly dropped one hand and centered the other at her forehead while wiggling her fingers in an ode to Glinda.

Even when it’s not built into the show, she can’t help but hopscotch across the various characters she’s embodied over the years — and thankfully, the memory of each is still intact. Halfway through the show’s fourth section, Grande takes a seat atop a stool placed on her B-stage, which is situated deeper into the crowd. She’s immediately met with a lengthy and boisterous standing ovation.

“Thank you so much, I love you guys so much — and I missed you,” says Grande, visibly shaken by the reception. “This is very overwhelming, and I just have to thank you so much for being here,” she continues, wiping at tears with her satin gloved hand.

She goes on to thank her entire team while collecting herself — much of which can’t even be heard over the applause and cheers — before introducing an early and lasting fan favorite, “Honeymoon Avenue. ” And whether it was a tight runtime or opening night nerves — or both, or neither — it was the most Ari spoke to the crowd all night, making her brief expression of gratitude hit even harder.

As the show hit its 90-minute mark, there was a series of finale fake outs. First, there was the behind-the-scenes filming of her final look, complete with glam touch ups, a ponytail comb-out and a final wardrobe approval from stylist Law Roach himself.

Grande then emerges for a smokey and soaring “Into You” that surelike a set closer — especially considering her dancers joined hands with her in the middle to take a bow.last song — but not hers. She then takes center stage for the live debut of “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” which sends the crowd into a voracious “Ari! ” chant as she exits the stage.

The crowd’s devotion is soon rewarded, though, as she quickly reappears in one last outfit change. She sings “We Can’t Be Friends” from the main stage — an uptempo enough track where itUntil, a spotlight drenches the B-stage and Ari can’t help but saunter over, taking carefully calculated steps while singing‘s “Supernatural. ” And even though they had already bid farewell, her dancers return in flowy white clothing for their star’s final send off .

As they retreat once more — this time for good — it’s clear Ari has been clipped into an invisible harness that slowly lifts here off the ground, perfectly recreating herIt not only brought the visual and her vision to life, but provided a truly super ending for a true superstar — one for whom not even the sky, or an arena ceiling, is the limit.





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