Ariana Grande is teasing a Peacock project centered on her Eternal Sunshine Tour that could be a documentary or concert film.

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” ‘Lanterns’ Star Aaron Pierre On DCU Future After Safran & Gunn’s DC Studios Exit: “I’m Very At Peace”A clip of the singer was posted on social media from her tour, showing her standing in the middle of the stage and singing “Eternal Sunshine. ” As the clip fades to black, text on screen reads, “Coming soon to… Peacock.

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” “I don’t care what people say it’s true, say it’s true,” Grande is heard singing in the clip shared on Instagram by the NBCUniversal streaming platform and the singer.

'Focker In-Law' Review: Robert De Niro And Ben Stiller Are Back For Laughs But Ariana Grande Steals The Show This Time'The Day Of The Jackal' Season 2 Teaser: Eddie Redmayne Leaps Back Into Action In Peacock/Sky Series Arianators were already on the case and suspected the singer was working on something after Grande posted a photo on social media last week alongside director Christian Breslauer and editor Andrew Morrow. Breslauer worked with Grande on videos like “Yes, and?

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” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love,” while Morrow is known for editing Beyoncé’s earlier this year, kicking things off on June 6 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland. The singer would then travel to the Los Angeles area to perform six shows between Crypto.com Arena and the Kia Forum. Other cities Grande stopped in included Austin, Atlanta, New York City, Chicago, Boston, and Montreal.

Grande ended her tour at The O2 Arena in London, England, performing 10 shows, with her last performance on September 1st., in which she stars alongside Ben Stiller, Skyler Gisondo, Owen Wilson, Robert De Niro, and more. The comedy film opens in theaters on November 25. Bela Bajaria’s Phone Has Been Ringing Since Netflix Exit, But No Hurry