Ariana Grande Writes Personal Note to NYC Marathon Runner Ellie Amid 50th Anniversary Milestone

Ariana Grande and Ricky Victor wrote a personal note delivered to runner Ellie at the 50th anniversary New York City Marathon, creating a memorable moment.

Ariana Grande delivered an unforgettable surprise to marathon participant Ellie during the 2026 New York City Marathon on November 1. The singer and actress penned a personal, signed note alongside her partner Ricky Victor, which was ultimately delivered to the runner after she completed the grueling five-borough course. This heartfelt interaction highlights the unique intersection of celebrity influence and grassroots community initiatives in major sporting events.

Ella Schweigerr, the creator behind the social media account Ella's Envelope, organized the delivery of these personalized messages to participants. Her initiative involves collecting handwritten notes from strangers and ensuring they reach marathon runners who have never met the writers. Schweigerr documented the emotional experience through an Instagram video that captured the genuine reactions of recipients.

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Ellie, who picked a random note, discovered the identity of the famous sender only after crossing the finish line. Her reaction transitioned quickly from initial curiosity to absolute disbelief, and finally to genuine excitement upon realizing the pop icon had written to her. Schweigerr publicly thanked Grande and all other contributors for their kindness, noting that their actions made someone's day significantly brighter.

The 2026 edition of the New York City Marathon held on November 1 marked a historic milestone as the 50th anniversary of its five-borough route. Nearly 60,000 athletes participated in the 26.2-mile race, traversing Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan. Organizers originally introduced this expansive course in 1976 to showcase the entire city.

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Schweigerr shared the idea behind the initiative and wrote that she took Ella's Envelope to the New York marathon to collect kind messages from strangers. She emphasized that Ariana Grande wrote one of the notes, adding that everyone who contributed made someone's day. The creator also congratulated Ellie on completing the marathon, celebrating the spirit of the event.

The delivery of these notes serves as a testament to how small gestures can impact high-pressure athletic environments. Each message is designed to offer moral support to individuals undertaking one of the most challenging endurance races globally. The specific note from Ariana Grande and Ricky Victor became one of many such interactions aimed at lifting spirits.

Initiatives like Ella's Envelope continue to grow in popularity due to their ability to foster community among strangers. Participants often share their experiences online, inspiring others to contribute messages or seek out similar encounters. The success of the 2026 event suggests that such programs will remain a staple for future marathons.

Athletes and spectators alike benefit from the positive energy generated by these thoughtful, anonymous acts of generosity. These exchanges demonstrate the power of unexpected human connection in public spaces and large-scale events. The landmark anniversary added extra significance to the personal connections formed during the race.

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The moment appeared in an Instagram video shared by Ella Schweigerr, capturing the essence of the 50th-anniversary celebration. The initiative provides a bridge between the global appeal of stars like Grande and the personal struggle of everyday runners. It transforms a solitary physical challenge into a shared community experience.

The note arrived during a pivotal year for the New York City Marathon, underscoring the enduring legacy of the event. The expansion from the Central Park loop to the five-borough course in 1976 changed the landscape of urban racing forever. Today, that legacy is enhanced by modern gestures of kindness from global icons.